Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Club make breakthrough in deal for Portuguese superstar, Barcelona keen on two City defenders, and more — 25th September 2020

Manchester City had an impressive start to their summer transfer window with two early signings in Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake. However, despite them being widely expected to sign Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, talks have stalled between the clubs as City are reportedly considering other alternatives.

With less than two weeks remaining for the transfer window to close and both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus expected to miss a few weeks of action, Manchester City are sure to step up their business this summer.

We take a look at the latest transfer stories surrounding the former champions.

Manchester City make breakthrough for Tottenham Hotspur target

Manchester City target Dias against Manchester United's Donny van de Beek

In what is a surprising turn of events, Manchester City have reportedly offered a package of €55m including Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi to SL Benfica for Portuguese star Ruben Dias. The 23-year-old has been tipped as Tottenham Hotspur's top target, but they are now intent on signing Inter's Milan Skriniar.

Although City's bid for the Portuguese defender hasn't been accepted yet, reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Pep Guardiola's side are 'pushing' for the defender.

Negotiations on between Man City and Benfica for Rubén Dias [involving Otamendi]. #MCFC bid has not been accepted yet but City board are pushing.

No bid from #THFC atm - focused on Skriniar.

J. Jesus: “I hope to keep Rubén but we’re open to talk if we’ll receive an important bid” — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 25, 2020

Benfica manager Jorge Jesus added further fuel to the fire after refusing to comment on whether Dias is set to stay at the club this summer. Speaking on his star player during a presser on Friday afternoon, Jesus explained;

"If you ask me if I’d like (that Dias left), I wouldn’t like it. But if the financial factor is important for the club, we have to understand. Managers must be prepared for this."

Manchester City director 'in love' with LaLiga defender

Jules Kounde is an in-demand player this summer

A report from Spanish outlet MARCA claimed on Friday that Manchester City's director of football Txiki Begiristain is 'in love' with Sevilla star Jules Kounde. The Frenchman, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, is City's top choice for a centre-back along with Dias of Benfica after talks for Kalidou Koulibaly stalled.

The same outlet reported earlier on that Manchester City's opening bid for the French star was rejected by Julen Lopetegui's men. However, the report explains that Pep Guardiola 'seems to be clear' that they should 'not miss this opportunity' to sign the 21-year-old. Their bid of €50m + €5m needs to rise significantly should they hope to convince Sevilla to leave, as per the Spanish outlet.

It is also mentioned that Sevilla hope for a deal to be completed in the next few days as they can then reinvest the money they could potentially receive from Kounde's sale.

Barcelona interested in deal for Zinchenko

Zinchenko in action for Manchester City

Barcelona have already expressed their intention to try and sign Manchester City starlet and former La Masia product Eric Garcia this summer, but have been unable to come to an agreement. Fresh reports from Italy have now claimed that the Blaugrana are also keen on taking left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko to the Nou Camp as well.

The Ukrainian defender has featured heavily for Manchester City in the absence of Benjamin Mendy and has been a versatile player for Pep Guardiola. Barcelona, currently in the process of trimming their squad and wage bill, know that they cannot spend big unless they manage to sell players. This is why a potential one-year loan deal is on the cards. It is unclear, as of now, as to whether there will be a purchase option included in the deal.

