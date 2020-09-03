Manchester City have been consistently making headlines this transfer window thanks to a certain Lionel Messi. Following Leroy Sane's departure, Manchester City are expected to strengthen their attack and also improve their depth at the back. As such, Pep Guardiola is in the middle of a busy transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester City from 3 September 2020.

Sevilla say Manchester City have not made contact for Diego Carlos

Diego Carlos

Manchester City have been linked with Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos as Pep Guardiola looks to increase his options at the back. However, now Sevilla Director of Football Monchi has revealed that no approach has been made for Carlos.

Monchi said,

"I know what I read in the media. No club has called us. No offer has come. Diego Carlos will be training when the team joins and thinking about the Super Cup. We have nothing on the table on this matter."

Sevilla sporting director, Monchi on reported #ManCity target Diego Carlos: “No club has called. No offer has arrived. Diego Carlos will train when the team returns and starts thinking about the Super Cup. We have nothing on the table on this matter.“



[via @muchodeportecom] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) September 3, 2020

Manchester City set deadline for Kalidou Koulibaly signing

Advertisement

Kalidou Koulibaly

Manchester City have grown tired of going back and forth with Napoli for Kalidou Koulibaly and have now reportedly set September 15th as a deadline for any deal to be completed. If Napoli don't make a decision on or before September 15th, no deal will happen.

City have reportedly already agreed to double Koulibaly's wages and agreed personal terms with the Senegalese international. He will earn €12 million a year at Manchester City. Koulibaly was reportedly happy to take a minor increase in wages at Napoli and settle for €7 million a year but Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis refused to give him a new deal.

Manchester City have reportedly returned with a €70 million offer after their intial bid had got rejected but Napoli are holding out for a higher amount. Laurentiis had earlier confirmed that Koulibaly and Arkadiusz Milik will be available this summer. He said,

“Koulibaly and Milik are both on their way out, transfer market permitting.

“So, if the transfer market allows us to sell these two excellent players, we will know how to replace them. If not, then we’ll discuss it again next year.”

Lionel Messi's father says Barcelona extension is possible

Barcelona's Leo Messi and Jorge Messi

Barcelona held crunch talks with Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge Messi and according to reports, the Argentinian is now likely to stay at Barcelona. The report suggests that Messi will see out the last year of his contract before moving out of the Camp Nou.

Manchester City have been keen on bringing Messi to Barcelona and had reportedly prepared a €500 million contract with the City Football Group in order to bring him to the Etihad. Pep Guardiola has kept in touch with Messi since their time together at Barcelona.

And now, speaking to Deporte Cuatro, Jorge Messi responded to questions regarding the possibility of Messi staying at Barcelona beyond this transfer window.

When asked if Messi kicking on at the Camp Nou was a possibility, Jorge Messi responded with a "Yes" and added that the meeting with Josep Maria Bartomeu was "very good".