Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Napoli issue Koulibaly ultimatum to Cityzens, Manchester City defender set to leave and more: 12 September 2020

In the wake of Leroy Sane's departure, Manchester City are expected to strengthen their attack and also improve their depth at the back. As such, Pep Guardiola is in the middle of a busy transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester City from 12 September 2020.

Kevin De Bruyne says he is not disappointed about Messi not joining Manchester City

Kevin de Bruyne

Lionel Messi pulled a 180 and decided to stay at Barcelona after sparking rumours by initially telling the club that he wanted to leave. Manchester City were squaring up to make a move for him. Now Kevin De Bruyne has responded to the situation.

De Bruyne told Daily Mail,

To be honest I didn’t really think about it. If it could have happened, it would have happened. If you can get Messi to your team you are always going to do it. I can see it from a playing perspective and especially as a club.

‘Business wise, the amount of sponsors and money it would have attracted would have been huge. Even if you would have paid him a load of money, in a certain way you would get it all back. So I could understand the decision (to try) in that respect.’

‘I really don’t care. I really don’t. If he would have come it would have helped us because, for me, he has been the best player of all time. But I am never looking at what players may come and what may happen, you know.

‘You play with the players you have and I think we have a pretty good team in that respect. It would be stupid of me to assume what would happen if a certain player came. It happens in football all the time. People

Nicolas Otamendi excited by prospect of Porto return

Nicolas Otamendi in action for Manchester City

According to reports, Nicolas Otamendi is 'betting on leaving' Manchester City this transfer window. The report adds that the Argentine international is prepared to lower his wages in order to facilitate the move.

Otamendi has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola and is looking for a move away. Lazio and Valencia are also in the hunt for Otamendi but Porto are currently favourites as they can offer him familiarity in addition to Champions League football.

Nicolás Otamendi earns €7M a year at #ManCity - a price Porto can’t afford. He is trying to convince City to compensate him for the final two years of his current deal so that he can find an agreement with Porto.



Napoli head coach Gattuso says Koulibaly will stay until price tag is met

Kalidou Koulibaly

Speaking after their big friendly win against Pescara, Napoli head coach Gennaro Gattuso revealed that Kalidou Koulibaly will continue to be in Naples if the asking price is not met. Koulibaly has been extensively linked with Manchester City.

Gattuso said,

"Koulibaly has a precise asking price, and if the club doesn't get the money it is asking for, then he won't leave."

According to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, the deal is further complicated because of the bad blood between the clubs over the Partenopei's decision to sell Jorginho to Chelsea instead of the Cityzens.

"How can we have a normal and calm negotiation with Manchester City to sell Koulibaly? They won’t talk directly with us because of the Jorginho deal two years ago."

“Koulibaly and [Arkadiusz] Milik are both on their way out, transfer market permitting. So, if the transfer market allows us to sell these two excellent players, we will know how to replace them. If not, then we’ll discuss it again next year."