Manchester City will not sell Chelsea target without finding replacement: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City defender Nathan Ake this summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Premier League champions will not consider selling the Dutch defender unless they receive the right price and find an adequate replacement for him.

Nathan Ake rose through the youth ranks at Chelsea before making his senior debut for the club during the 2012-13 campaign. After failing to become a regular member of the Blues' starting line-up, he spent three seasons on loan with Reading, Watford, and Bournemouth respectively before joining the Cherries permanently in 2017.

He spent three seasons with Bournemouth, during which he developed into a promising young talent. Ake earned a £41 million move to Manchester City in the summer of 2020. He has helped the club win two Premier League titles and an EFL Cup.

Despite the defender struggling to nail down a regular place in Pep Guardiola's starting line-up, his versatility and professionalism have been a massive asset for the club. The 27-year-old is one of only four centre-backs at Manchester City. The Premier League giants are unlikely to sell him unless they can sign an adequate replacement or receive a fee in excess of £50 million.

Chelsea will be desperate to reinforce their defense in the coming weeks as they have parted ways with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. As per the Telegraph, the Blues are confident of re-signing Nathan Ake, who is behind Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, and John Stones in the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea could switch focus to Napoli star as Manchester City are unlikely to part ways with Nathan Ake

Chelsea could switch their focus to alternative targets as Manchester City are likely to play hard ball in any potential negotiations for Nathan Ake. As per Fabrizio Romano, Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has emerged as a potential target for the Blues.

The Senegal international has developed into one of the best defenders in Serie A since joining Napoli from Genk in 2014. He has made 317 appearances for the club and has helped them win the Coppa Italia once. His impressive performances helped the Italian giants finish third in Serie A last season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Been told there are conversations also on Koulibaly alongside de Ligt, Aké, Koundé. Focus on Raphinha, and then centre backs. Kalidou Koulibaly, one more name in the list for Chelsea as they keep searching for two centre backs. He’s out of contract with Napoli in 2023.Been told there are conversations also on Koulibaly alongside de Ligt, Aké, Koundé. Focus on Raphinha, and then centre backs. Kalidou Koulibaly, one more name in the list for Chelsea as they keep searching for two centre backs. He’s out of contract with Napoli in 2023. 🔵 #CFCBeen told there are conversations also on Koulibaly alongside de Ligt, Aké, Koundé. Focus on Raphinha, and then centre backs.

Koulibaly's contract is set to expire next summer. The club could therefore opt to cash in on the center-back this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

