Manchester United add Christian Eriksen to transfer wishlist - Reports

Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United ahead of the summer, according to The Daily Star.

The Red Devils announced Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager on Thursday, April 21. The Ajax coach is scheduled to take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

Having confirmed Ten Hag's arrival, Manchester United are now expected to turn their attention towards strengthening their squad. With stars like Paul Pogba tipped to leave the club in the summer, the Old Trafford outfit are likely to bring in new players ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Eriksen appears to be among those on the Red Devils' transfer wishlist ahead of the summer. According to the aforementioned source, incoming manager Ten Hag is interested in making the midfielder one of his first signings at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's European Championship clash with Finland last year. The incident proved to be a major blow to Eriksen's career as Inter Milan terminated their deal with him amidst concerns about his fitness.

Eriksen then spent time training with Ajax, who he played for between 2009 and 2013, at the turn of the year. The Eredivisie giants were impressed with the midfielder, but did not opt to hand him a contract.

Brentford, though, decided to take a risk and signed Eriksen on a short-term deal in January. While there were doubts about his ability to perform at the highest level, he has blown those concerns out of the water.

Without him they were winless in eight Premier League games, losing seven and getting dragged into a relegation battle.



Can we talk about the impact Christian Eriksen has had at Brentford...Without him they were winless in eight Premier League games, losing seven and getting dragged into a relegation battle.The club have since won all five matches he's started

The Denmark international has scored two goals and provided one assist from seven Premier League appearances for the Bees so far. Thomas Frank's side have also not suffered defeat in six of the matches he has started in.

It is unclear whether Brenford are prepared to extend Eriksen's deal in the summer. Ten Hag, though, is interested in taking him to Manchester United on a free transfer.

Manchester United face competition for Eriksen

Eriksen's performances for Brentford have seen him make his way onto Manchester United's transfer wishlist. However, they are not the only club interested in signing him on a free transfer.

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on re-signing Eriksen ahead of the 2022-23 season, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Dane also plied his trade under Spurs boss Antonio Conte during their time at Inter Milan.

Tottenham and Leicester are really interested in signing Eriksen on a free in June - but still no talks now. Conte: "Christian Eriksen was really important player for me. To see him now playing at this level is incredible. I'm very happy for him, he's doing amazing".

Apart from Spurs, Leicester City have also been credited with an interest in Eriksen. The midfielder thus does not appear to be short of options should he leave Brentford.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer