Manchester United add ex-Chelsea star in 4-man shortlist to replace Harry Maguire: Reports

Manchester United have four defenders, including former Chelsea player Marc Guehi, in mind to replace Harry Maguire, according to The Daily Mail.

There are widespread reports that the Red Devils have accepted a £30 million offer from West Ham United for Maguire. The center-back, who was previously determined to stay at Old Trafford, is tipped to agree personal terms with the Hammers to secure regular playing time.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have already set the ball rolling to find a replacement for the England international. According to the aforementioned source, Erik ten Hag's side have shortlisted four central defenders from across Europe.

Former Chelsea man Guehi, 23, is reportedly among those under consideration at United. He has significant experience under his belt, having played 82 games across competitions for Crystal Palace. However, he could prove to be too expensive for the Red Devils, with three years remaining on his deal.

The Premier League giants have also been heavily linked with a move for OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo recently. Manchester United are said to have already discussed a potential transfer with the Frenchman's brother and representatives. It remains to be seen if they will ramp up efforts to sign once Maguire leaves.

Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, meanwhile, could be a cheaper alternative to the aforementioned players. The France international is in the final year of his contract with the Bavarians and is keen to take on a new challenge in another country.

Pavard, though, is not the only Bundesliga player on Manchester United's list of defensive targets. The English heavyweights are also considering Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Taposba, who is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, as a replacement for Maguire.

Chelsea were linked with Manchester United target Marc Guehi earlier this summer

Chelsea entered the market for a new central defender after Wesley Fofana picked up a serious injury last month. Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi was said to be under consideration at the time. However, they were seemingly put off by the Eagles' £60 million valuation of the player.

The Blues, therefore, turned their attention towards other targets. They went on to sign Axel Disasi from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco for a deal worth £38.8 million. Levi Colwill committing his long-term future to the Stamford Bridge outfit also reinforced their options at the back.

It is worth noting that Guehi plied his trade for Chelsea before joining Crystal Palace in 2021. He made two senior appearances for the Blues before moving to Selhurst Park. The Eagles shelled out 18 million to acquire the central defender two years ago.