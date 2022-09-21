Manchester United have already begun talks to sign €60m-rated Barcelona target: Reports

Manchester United have begun talks to sign Barcelona right-back target Vanderson, as per Sport.

The Red Devils, Barca, and Newcastle United are all interested in the Brazilian whose performances for AS Monaco in Ligue 1 have caught the eye.

United were keen on signing Vanderson this past summer but Monaco held firm on the defender.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is looking to add a new right-back to his side with uncertainty over the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Ten Hag still holds an interest in Vanderson and United are reportedly now trying to tie up a deal for the right-back before the January window starts.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



85% pass accuracy

39 touches

5/5 tackles won

5/7 ground duels won

4/5 long balls completed

2/3 crosses completed

1 key pass



Causing problems down the right-hand side. Vanderson’s first half by numbers vs. Lyon:85% pass accuracy39 touches5/5 tackles won5/7 ground duels won4/5 long balls completed2/3 crosses completed1 key passCausing problems down the right-hand side. Vanderson’s first half by numbers vs. Lyon:85% pass accuracy 39 touches 5/5 tackles won5/7 ground duels won 4/5 long balls completed 2/3 crosses completed 1 key passCausing problems down the right-hand side. 🔥 https://t.co/SkZAD1qjc0

However, they face competition from Barcelona and Newcastle who are both ready to make advances for the player.

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany had sounded out Vanderson's availability this past summer and were told he would cost €60 million.

Instead, Barcelona signed Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin instead but do still admire the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, Newcastle eye competition for Kieran Trippier, who arrived at St James' Park this past January.

Vanderson has made 11 appearances this season and it has been decided that his second campaign at the Louis II Stadium will be his last.

The Brazilian arrived at the Ligue 1 side from Gremio in January for £9.9 million.

Vanderson is pacey, is a real attacking threat and can play both as a right-back and as a right-winger.

He has five years left on his current contract with Monaco, hence he may cost in the region of €60 million.

Manchester United eye competition for Diogo Dalot with Barcelona target Vanderson in their sights

Dalot has impressed at the start of the season

Dalot has started the new campaign in fine form with many believing he could be Ten Hag's permanent first-choice right-back.

The Portuguese defender has started all eight of Manchester United's fixtures so far this season.

Ten Hag has touched on Dalot's partnership with new right-winger Antony, saying (via Stretty News):

"The advantage is that they both speak Portuguese, so communication is good in that regard. From this point on, he has to get stronger and he will be, because he has the potential."

However, Ten Hag's apparent lack of trust in Wan-Bissaka sees the Red Devils continue their pursuit of Vanderson.

Wan-Bissaka has registered just four minutes worth of action and there was speculation that he may depart during the summer transfer window.

A return to Crystal Palace or a switch to West Ham United were touted but the English defender remained at Old Trafford.

Despite this, the Manchester United higher-ups reportedly denied Ten Hag's decision to sell the player.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far