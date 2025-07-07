Manchester United to battle Juventus and Inter Milan for €60 million-rated midfielder - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to enter a transfer battle with Serie A sides Inter Milan and Juventus for the signature of Atalanta midfielder Ederson. Ederson, who joined Atalanta from Salernitana, has been on United’s radar since last year.

After a dismal 2024-25 campaign, the Red Devils have been poised on strengthening their squad for next season. They made their first major summer signing last month in Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ederson was a regular for Atalanta in the 2024-25 campaign, making 49 appearances for the club across competitions. While he doesn’t have the numbers, his performances on the pitch have attracted interest from a number of European heavyweights.

According to GOAL, Ederson is attracting the attention of Manchester United, Inter Milan, and Juventus. The three clubs that have reportedly made inquiries about the situation of the player have also opened talks with his entourage. While Ederson currently has a market value of €50 million as per Transfermarkt, Atlanta are reportedly demanding €60 million for the immediate release clause of the 26-year-old.

It was understood that United, along with some other Premier League clubs, tried to sign the player last year, but Atalanta blocked the deal at the time.

Manchester United told 28-year-old star is interested in moving to Old Trafford

Former Nigerian international Julius Aghahowa has claimed that Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi has made Manchester United his first-choice destination this summer. Ndidi has been at the King Power Stadium since 2017, and he has been linked with a move from the club that is currently in the EFL Championship. A report from The Guardian last month suggested that the Red Devils had entered the race for the 28-year-old. However, to date, United have yet to make any proposal to Leicester for the player.

Speaking to AfricaFoot, Aghahowa said:

“While Everton and Al Ahly are clearly interested, Ndidi hopes to join Manchester United. He wants to take a step up by signing for a big club like Manchester United. This would be an excellent move for someone I consider one of the best African midfielders of recent years. He is powerful, capable of pressing, winning back balls, and opening up the game with his long diagonal runs.

“Wilfred is the player the Red Devils need in midfield. He is surprisingly generous and capable of repeating efforts and covering a lot of space. He would be a considerable asset to the Manchester club if the transfer were to go through.”

Wilfried Ndidi’s contract with Leicester City will expire in 2027, and his market value is €15 million as per Transfermarkt.

