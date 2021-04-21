Manchester United and Chelsea to battle it out for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane. Manchester United have also shown interest in the Frenchman and are widely believed to be the favorites for his signature.

Varane, who will have one year left on his current contract with Real Madrid after the ongoing season, is yet to sign an extension. The 27-year-old has had a trophy-laden 10-year stint with Los Blancos, but he is now looking for a new challenge, with Manchester United and Chelsea emerging as his two potential suitors.

According to reports in Spanish publication AS, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has identified Varane as the perfect option to reinforce the Blues' defense ahead of next season. But the London outfit will have to battle it out with Manchester United for the Frenchman's signing.

With two Premier League giants interested in Varane, Real Madrid will want to sell the defender in the upcoming summer transfer window rather than risk losing him on a free next season. Varane,27, still has a good four to five years of top-level football left in him.

The report further claims that Real Madrid will sell Varane for a fee of around €70 million. It remains to be seen if Manchester United and Chelsea can shell out that amount of money in the current scenario.

Manchester United and Chelsea pull out of European Super League, Real Madrid still very much a part of it

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is the chairman of the European Super League

Manchester United and Chelsea, along with the other four Premier League sides - Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur - have pulled out of the European Super League.

The announcement came following hours of speculation that the six Premier League teams are planning to walk out of the competition after fans and players openly expressed their displeasure.

We will not be participating in the European Super League.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2021

Real Madrid, however, are still very much a part of the breakaway league with club president Florentino Perez being named the chairman of the competition. Other founding members - Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter and AC Milan - are yet to clear their stance.