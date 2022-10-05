Manchester United and Chelsea considering paying €60m to sign attacker who has already signed pre-contract with another club: Reports

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich are among several teams interested in making an offer to sign Benjamin Sesko despite his pre-contract agreement with RB Leipzig, as per 90min.

The Slovenia international signed for the German club this summer for a fee of €24 million but will remain with RB Salzburg until the end of the current season.

Some clubs, however, are already contemplating making offers for him before he has kicked a ball for the Bundesliga outfit.

Chelsea, Bayern, and United could shell out up to €60 million for the up-and-coming 19-year-old striker. He is fast becoming one of Europe's most lethal young forwards and it is believed that his valuation could see a major increase in the future.

Hence, clubs are not averse to paying above what Leipzig paid for Sesko. It remains to be seen if the Red Bulls will be enticed into selling him, especially after Christopher Nkunku's pre-agreement to join Chelsea next summer.

They did, however, bolster their attack this summer by signing Timo Werner from Chelsea. The Blues themselves dipped into the market for a centre-forward in the form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the 33-year-old isn't seen as a long-term striking option.

Bayern, meanwhile, have the obvious Robert Lewandowski-shaped hole to fill in their attack. Manchester United could also be on a serious mission to sign a striker next year with Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Old Trafford in 2023 looking likely.

The 37-year-old apparently wants to make the most of his final years in European football and will try to force an exit in January, as per ESPN. Sesko could, hence, be seen as a potential replacement for the Portugal icon.

He has five goals and two assists in 14 games across all competitions for Salzburg this season.

Tony Cascarino claims Dortmund could demand more than £150 million for Chelsea and Manchester United target

According to TalkSPORT, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, and potentially Manchester City are in the running to bring Jude Bellingham to the Premier League.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder could leave the Westfalenstadion next year, but signing him will neither be cheap nor easy for any of his potential suitors.

According to former Blues striker Tony Cascarino, it could cost over €171.8 million if he has a good 2022 FIFA World Cup with England in Qatar.

He said on TalkSPORT:

“It won’t be like one club and they’re the only club chasing Jude Bellingham, it’ll be a lot. It’s already been said he’s worth £150million, but if he goes to the World Cup and he ends up shining and playing brilliantly, Borussia Dortmund will demand more.”

Bellingham has scored thrice in 11 games across competitions for the Black and Yellow this campaign.

Poll : 0 votes