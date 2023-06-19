Manchester United and Chelsea set to battle it out for 26-year-old Brazilian worth over £50 million: Reports 

Manchester United could reportedly battle Chelsea in the race to sign Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer.

Bremer arrived at the Allianz Stadium last summer after four years at rivals Torino. He is apparently valued at around £50 million and could be eyed by Manchester United as an alternative to Kim Min-jae.

The South Korean centre-back is likely to move to Bayern Munich in the summer after winning the Scudetto in his debut season with Napoli. According to Calciomercato.com (h/t Daily Mail), Chelsea could offer competition to the Red Devils for Bremer.

The three-cap Brazil international scored five times in 43 games across competitions for Juventus last term. He still has four years left on his deal with Juve, so it remains to be seen how open the Italian giants will be regarding a potential exit.

Bremer (26) is, after all, an important player in Massimiliano Allegri's first-team set-up. Manchester United, meanwhile, could be on the lookout for a new centre-back to compete with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Harry Maguire's future is uncertain but Victor Lindelof is apparently in line to get a new contract. Chelsea, meanwhile, could lose Kalidou Koulibably to Al-Hilal, who, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, are keen on a move for the Senegal international.

Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana had their fair share of injuries last season while Levi Colwill (20) is not a seasoned centre-back yet. Thiago Silva, 38, is also set to enter the final year of his contract next month.

Pundit surprised Chelsea star has chosen Manchester United over Arsenal

According to the Boot Room, Manchester United are keen on signing Chelsea's Mason Mount.

They recently had a £40 million bid rejected for the England international, who is valued at £70 million by the Blues. He will enter the final year of his contract next month.

Alan Brazil is surprised that Mount has not pushed for a move to Arsenal, especially with Declan Rice's potential transfer to the Emirates. The two spent time together at Chelsea's academy before Rice left for West Ham United and still share a close relationship off the field.

Brazil told TalkSPORT:

"Would Arsenal not fancy him or have they got too many players like him? If Declan’s [Rice] going there, they’re buddies, aren’t they? I think it’s done, so I’m surprised that maybe Mason’s not made a move for that as well. I was going to say that maybe Chelsea don’t want to sell to another London club, but what’s the difference?"

Mount thrives in the No. 10 role, where Arsenal have club captain Martin Odegaard as their regular starter.

