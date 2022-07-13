Manchester United and Chelsea not willing to sign PSG star Neymar because of one reason - Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly been deterred by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar Jr.'s wages. The Premier League giants are unwilling to sign the Brazilian because of that.

According to the Independent (via Express), the 30-year-old forward earns a massive £35 million per season. Neither Manchester United nor Chelsea would be willing to sign him for anywhere close to this amount.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for what is still a world-record fee of €222 million. However, he has arguably failed to reach the heights expected of him at the French club.

The Brazilian has scored 100 goals and provided 60 assists in 144 matches for the Parisians. However, he has been unable to lead them to an elusive Champions League title so far. His injury issues have also been a major part of the concern.

He made 28 appearances last season and scored 13 goals, none of them coming in six Champions League matches. He was one of the PSG players who was booed by their own fans after they were eliminated in the UCL Round of 16 by Real Madrid.

The Ligue 1 champions are now looking to sell Neymar this summer. His agents have informed Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Newcastle United. However, with such high wages, it is perhaps unlikely that any of those clubs will sign him this summer.

Manchester United and Chelsea should perhaps not sign PSG forward Neymar

While there is no denying the incredible ability that the Brazilian possesses, there are multiple other factors that could deter the Premier League giants. The salary, as aforementioned, is certainly a big part of it.

The Premier League is known for its physicality and intensity. Neymar's injury issues over the years haven't given much confidence in his potential ability to adapt to the English top-flight.

Fresh Kiddo23 @f_kiddo23 🎙️ Thiago Silva: "Neymar has to come to Chelsea. If that happens, it will be for the best. At the moment, I do not know anything, but I hope that it will materialise." 🎙️ Thiago Silva: "Neymar has to come to Chelsea. If that happens, it will be for the best. At the moment, I do not know anything, but I hope that it will materialise." 🇧🇷 https://t.co/oP95dTx5Sx

Moreover, Manchester United are trying to build a system based on immense work rate under new manager Erik ten Hag with or without possession. Chelsea, under Thomas Tuchel, are known for the same.

The former Barcelona man wants to stay with the club as well, as he said at the end of last season:

“My ambition is always the same - to win every title possible. Play well and win the World Cup and the Champions League. These are my ambitions for next season. It has to be with Paris. I have a contract with PSG, so there is no choice. Yes, it will be with PSG."

However, there is still more than one month remaining of the summer transfer window. It will be interesting to see if he stays at the Parc des Princes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far