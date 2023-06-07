Manchester United close to completing transfer of 25-year-old France international as he decides on Old Trafford switch: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly on the cusp of completing a deal for AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi this summer.

L'Equipe reports that the 25-year-old has opted to join the Red Devils this summer. Monaco are claimed to be demanding between €40-50 million for the Frenchman which the Premier League giants are open to paying.

Disasi has been a mainstay in Rouges et blancs' side since joining the Ligue 1 club from Stade Reims in 2020. He has featured 49 times across competitions this season, helping his side keep 10 clean sheets. The center-back also chipped in with 10 goal contributions.

Manchester United are keen to bolster their defense this summer amid uncertainty over the future of Harry Maguire. The Red Devils captain looks likely to leave Old Trafford amid a lack of game time. Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in the England international.

Disasi's decision to leave Monaco comes after they failed to qualify for European football next season. His Ligue 1 side finished sixth in the French league but his departure has been expected for quite some time.

The Frenchman has broken into the national team setup, earning three international caps to date. He may also be viewed as the long-term replacement of Raphael Varane, 30, at Old Trafford if he makes the move this summer.

Manchester United's Donny van de Beek wants to leave club despite love for club and Erik ten Hag

Van de Beek looks set to depart this summer.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek reportedly wants to leave the Red Devils this summer in search of first-team opportunities.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Van de Beek is exploring his options during the summer transfer window. The Dutch midfielder could be set to leave Old Trafford in the coming weeks.

This is despite his admiration for Ten Hag and Manchester United. The 26-year-old enjoyed a fine spell at Ajax under the Dutch tactician before joining the Red Devils in 2020 for €39 million.

Van de Beek made 175 appearances, scoring 41 goals and providing 34 assists during his time with Ten Hag at the Johan Cruyff Arena. However, he has struggled to replicate that form since arriving in the Premier League.

The Dutch midfielder has made 60 appearances, scoring two goals and providing as many assists. His 2022-23 campaign ended in January after he suffered a long-term knee injury.

Van de Beek has two years left on his contract with Manchester United. It seems his future lies away from Old Trafford.

