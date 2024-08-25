Manchester United closing in securing star in permanent deal after agreeing terms with Napoli for Scott McTominay - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after agreeing terms with Napoli for Scott McTominay. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the Serie A club presented a new bid worth over €30 million for McTominay, which the Red Devils have accepted.

If Scott McTominay's potential transfer to Napoli is confirmed, United will proceed to bring in Manuel Ugarte, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Uruguayan star is only interested in making a move to Old Trafford and is willing to travel.

The Manchester United graduate could undergo his medical for Napoli on Tuesday (August 27). The signing could be confirmed on Wednesday, as per SportItalia via @_GIF on X.

Scott McTominay, who started his senior career at Old Trafford in 2017, netted 10 goals and provided three assists in 43 appearances across all competitions last season. Overall, the 27-year-old recorded 29 goals and eight assists in 255 matches for the Red Devils.

Manuel Ugarte, who joined PSG from Sporting CP in 2023, can reportedly make it to Erik ten Hag's squad with McTominay's potential exit from Old Trafford. The 23-year-old Uruguayan provided three assists in 37 appearances for the French club last season. He helped them win the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France, and the Trophée des Champions.

Manchester United face defeat against Brighton in their second Premier League clash

Manchester United faced their first Premier League defeat of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, August 24. The match ended in a 2-1 loss for the Red Devils at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls took the lead with Danny Welbeck's goal from an assist by Kaoru Mitoma in the 32nd minute. Amad Diallo netted the equaliser for United from an assist by Noussair Mazraoui in the 60th minute. João Pedro scored a late winner for Brighton in the 95th minute.

The Red Devils had an opportunity to take the lead with Alejandro Garnacho's goal in the 72nd minute. However, the goal was ruled out by VAR, as Joshua Zirkzee was found to be offside in the build-up.

Manchester United will face rivals Liverpool in their next Premier League game on September 1, at Old Trafford.

