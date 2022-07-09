Manchester United closing in on signing 27-year-old free agent: Reports

Manchester United are edging closer to signing former Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer, according to talkSPORT journalist Geoff Peters.

David de Gea will retain his place as Manchester United's number 1 under Erik ten Hag next term. However, the Red Devils have been left thin in the goalkeeping department after allowing Dean Henderson to join Nottingham Forest on loan.

Tom Heaton could function as De Gea's deputy next season, but is 36 years old. The Premier League giants have thus appear to have turned their attention towards signing a new backup goalkeeper.

And, Manchester United have seemingly zeroed in on Strakosha, who is currently without a club after leaving Lazio. They are closing in on the 27-year-old's signing on a free transfer, according to the aforementioned source.

The Red Devils engaged in talks with Strakosha's representatives after sanctioning a move for Henderson, as per the report. It appears that they have made significant progress in their attempts to sign the goalkeeper.

Fulham have been credited with an interest in signing the Albania international this summer. However, the Premier League newcomers have now turned their attention towards signing Bernd Leno from Arsenal.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the former Lazio short-stopper during the ongoing transfer window. Apart from the Blues, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest have been mooted as potential destinations for him.

Manchester United, though, seem to have won the race to sign Strakosha on a free transfer.

Thomas Strakosha could become Manchester United's second summer signing

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their squad as they begin life under Erik ten Hag. However, they have had an underwhelming summer transfer window so far, according to many.

Tyrell Malacia is the only player to have walked through the doors at Old Trafford this summer. Manchester United have signed the 22-year-old left-back from Eredivisie club Feyenoord for an initial sum of £13 million.

The Premier League giants have been linked with a host of other players, including Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong and Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez. However, they are yet to strike deals for those targets.

Should Ten Hag's side get a deal for Strakosha over the line, he will become their second signing of the summer. The Albanian put an end to his 10-year association with Lazio this summer.

