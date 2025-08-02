Manchester United dealt blow in Benjamin Sesko pursuit as PL rivals leapfrog Red Devils in race to sign Slovenian forward: Reports

As per journalist Sacha Tavolieiri, Newcastle United have moved ahead of Manchester United in their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko. He has reported that the Magpies have offered better terms to the striker.

Both clubs are interested in signing Sesko this summer. Manchester United have sent Marcus Rashford on loan to Barcelona and are looking to part ways with the likes of Antony and Alejandro Garnacho. They have already signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, but are looking to strengthen their attack further.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have seen Callum Wilson leave this summer. Moreover, Alexander Isak has reportedly told the club that he wants to leave as well. Hence, the Magpies are looking for a replacement and have identified Sesko as a potential target.

As per Tavolieri, Newcastle have significantly increased their offer on personal terms to the Slovenian striker. The latter has given them the green light as well to continue talks with RB Leipzig for a potential transfer. The transfer fee could be around €90 million.

Sesko joined RB Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg in 2023. He's made 87 appearances for the German side, scoring 39 goals and providing eight assists. His contract expires in 2029. He was also heavily linked with Arsenal, but they signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP instead.

Former Chelsea manager backs Manchester United to sign Nicolas Jackson

With Manchester United on the hunt for a striker this summer, Roberto Di Matteo believes Nicolas Jackson will be a good signing for them. The Senegalese striker has been linked with a potential exit after Chelsea signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro this summer.

Di Matteo believes Jackson could do well at Old Trafford or Aston Villa, as he said:

"Nicolas Jackson will have a few clubs looking at him. He’s a very good striker. He scores goals and he’s got some experience now in England as well. I think he would have some clubs chasing him and he might want to go somewhere where he’s maybe more wanted than at Chelsea."

"I could see him joining Manchester United, and there are other clubs that are looking for him. Aston Villa could be one if they lose Morgan Rogers. There are a number of clubs, but he might go back to Spain as well, who knows? Chelsea are in a great position that they are not forced to sell."

Jackson joined Chelsea from Villarreal in 2023 and has recorded 30 goals and 12 assists in 81 games for them. His contract with the Blues expires in 2033.

