Manchester United dealt injury blow as 2 key players set to miss UEL clash against Sevilla

Manchester United duo Luke Shaw and Alejandro Garncho will reportedly be unavailable for the side's UEFA Europa League clash with Sevilla.

The Red Devils face Los Nervionenses at Old Trafford on Thursday (April 12) in the first-leg of their Europa League quarterfinal. Erik ten Hag's side will be looking to keep the momentum going as they target more silverware following their Carabao Cup win.

However, Shaw and Garnacho have both been ruled out of Manchester United's encounter with Sevilla, per Samuel Luckhurst. Shaw has been dealing with a hamstring injury he sustained in United's 1-0 win over Brentford on April 5. He missed the Red Devils' 2-0 victory against Everton last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Garnacho has been sidelined since March 12 after suffering an ankle injury in a 0-0 draw with Southampton. The Argentine teenager has been spotted in the gym working on his recovery but will not be available for the Sevilla game.

It's another headache for United boss Ten Hag as he will also be without top goalscorer Marcus Rashford. The English forward has been ruled out of the Europa League fixture due to a muscular injury.

Manchester United face Spanish opposition for the third time in Europa League knockout competition. They beat Barcelona in the Playoffs before dispatching Real Betis in the last 16.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag comments on the importance of Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen missed three months of action.

Christian Eriksen will be available for the Red Devils after returning from a long-term ankle injury in the win over Everton last weekend. The Danish midfielder was crucial for Ten Hag before picking up his injury in January. He has made 32 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and contributing nine assists.

Ten Hag touched on what Eriksen brings to the team and also the midfield partnership he has built with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro. He said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Sevilla game (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think the balance in the midfield was good with Casemiro, Eriksen and Bruno. Casemiro the balance player, the line up player, Eriksen can support him but also go to the final part of the game, can create chances with key passes. So yeah, a really important player and I think he had seven or eight assists in the league, which tells the story."

Eriksen's return comes at a vital stage in the season. Manchester United are not only chasing European glory but are also in the FA Cup semifinals. They face Brighton & Hove Albion at Wembley on April 23.

