Manchester United dealt transfer blow as Bayern Munich agree deal to sign defender for €50m: Reports

Manchester United have suffered a massive transfer blow as Bayern Munich have agreed a deal to sign their target Kim Min-jae, according to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Erik ten Hag and Co. are currently in the market for a new centre-back to improve their squad depth. They have the likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and Harry Maguire in their ranks. However, the Red Devils struggled with injuries to key defenders at crucial times in the last season.

Manchester United identified Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae as a possible option. The 26-year-old made 45 appearances in all competitions, helping keep 20 clean sheets. The South Korea international also helped the Italian outfit win their first Serie A title in 33 years.

However, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich entered the race to acquire Kim's signature. The latter's contract with Napoli runs till the summer of 2025 but his release clause was around €50 million.

Manchester United were reportedly willing to pay this fee after weeks of negotiations, however, Kim is now on the verge of joining the Bavarians. As per Plettenberg, it seemed like a tough poker game between Bayern and United, but the player has decided to join the German club.

The Bavarians will play the release clause of €50 million. Kim Min-jae's contract will run till 2028 and he will earn a reported salary of €10-12 million gross/year.

This would be a bitter pill to swallow for the Old Trafford faithful. The club have yet to make their first signing this summer amid the ownership change saga.

Benfica president confident that Manchester United will pay €100m release clause for star striker: Reports

Benfica president Rui Costa is confident that Manchester United will meet the club's valuation for Goncalo Ramos this summer, according to Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha.

The Red Devils are also in need of a new, consistent forward in the transfer window. Erik ten Hag struggled offensively last season with the likes of Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial scoring a combined six goals in 38 league games. The Red Devils only scored 58 goals, the lowest amongst the top six Premier League clubs.

Ramos has had a stellar season for Benfica, helping the Portuguese outfit win the Liga Portugal, scoring 19 goals in 30 league games. Overall, the 22-year-old also scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

Benfica reportedly value Goncalo Ramos at €80 million, however, his release clause is estimated to be around €100 million. Manchester United will need to act quickly if they want to sign the Portugal international as they face stiff competition from Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

