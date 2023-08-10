Manchester United dealt transfer blow as top target prefers move to La Liga club - Reports

Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat reportedly prefers a move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

According to SPORT, the Fiorentina midfielder is leaning towards a move to Atletico. He reckons Diego Simeone's style of play suits his game best in what could be a massive blow for Erik ten Hag.

The Manchester United boss has been keen to reunite with Amrabat at Old Trafford. He previously coached the Morrocan midfielder at Eredivisie side FC Utrecht.

The Red Devils are yet to make an offer for the 26-year-old but their interest in him is well-documented. There were claims just days ago that Amrabat wanted to leave Fiorentina and join Ten Hag's side.

However, the Premier League giants have moved slowly in their pursuit of Amrabat amid the possible departure of Fred. The Brazilian is being linked with a move to Fulham after previously being wanted by Turkish giants Galatasaray, per The Daily Mail.

It should be noted that SPORT's report doesn't mention Manchester United, rather they claim he is more inclined to join Atleti than Barcelona. The Moroccan already knows he can flourish in a Ten Hag team and has talked up his development under the Dutch tactician in the past.

Amrabat has enjoyed a superb past year with both club and country that has seen his stock rise as one of Europe's most admired midfielders. He starred for Fiorentina last season as they finished runners-up in both the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Conference League. He featured 49 times across competitions, making one assist at holding midfield.

Meanwhile, he is also impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Morocco finished fourth. They became the first African nation to reach the semifinals of the international tournament.

It is claimed that it could cost €40 million (£35 million) to sign Amrabat from the Serie A side this summer. He has a year left on his contract at Artemio Franchi Stadium.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag identifies two Sofyan Amrabat alternatives

Amadou Onana (above) could be an option.

Ten Hag did have two alternatives in mind should Manchester United fail to secure a deal for Amrabat. The two midfielders that were viewed as Plan B's to the Moroccan were Leeds United's Tyler Adams and Everton's Amadou Onana, per The Daily Mail.

Both Adams, 24, and Onana, 21, have experienced the English top flight and they were both involved in a relegation battle last season. The former was part of a Leeds side that were relegated but did impress following his arrival from RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, Onana's stock rose as he was a constant positive in a dismal season for Everton despite their success in fighting relegation. The Belgian appears to now be the more likely of the two to join if Amrabat doesn't.

Adams is reportedly on his way to Chelsea in a £20 million deal after the Blues met his relegation clause. The American is set to undergo a medical in the next 24 hours, meaning Ten Hag will have to cross him off his list.