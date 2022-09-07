Manchester United decided against signing ex-PSG star as they preferred to target Casemiro: Reports

Manchester United reportedly had the chance to sign PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes over the summer before he joined Juventus.

According to Fabrizio Romano (as quoted by Get Football News Italy), the Red Devils had the opportunity to sign the 28-year-old after missing out on Adrien Rabiot.

Get Italian Football News @_GIFN



getfootballnewsitaly.com/2022/juventus-… Manchester United had a chance to sign Leandro Paredes (28) from Paris Saint-Germain after missing out on Adrien Rabiot (27), as per @FabrizioRomano . The Red Devils then decided against pursuing the Argentinian as they were keen on signing Casemiro (30). Manchester United had a chance to sign Leandro Paredes (28) from Paris Saint-Germain after missing out on Adrien Rabiot (27), as per @FabrizioRomano. The Red Devils then decided against pursuing the Argentinian as they were keen on signing Casemiro (30).getfootballnewsitaly.com/2022/juventus-…

Erik ten Hag's side were seemingly desperate to strengthen in midfield and eventually pulled off a surprise coup when they signed Real Madrid legend Casemiro.

Transfer guru Romano told his YouTube channel:

“Man United had a possibility. It was Leandro Paredes from Paris Saint-Germain. He was one of the players offered to Manchester United. They wanted to wait a bit on the market after missing out on Adrien Rabiot. They wanted to wait for Casemiro. And at the end, they signed Casemiro. And they are super happy."

He added:

“But Paredes was one of the secret options offered to Man United. They decided not to proceed Leandro Paredes, who always wanted Juventus this summer. He had an agreement on personal terms with Juventus. At the end of the market, he joined Juve for a new Italian opportunity.”

Juventus signed the Argentina international on a season-long loan and he has since played twice for the Serie A giants. Parades played 117 times across five seasons for PSG, but new manager Christophe Galtier clearly deemed him surplus to requirements.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Paredes left PSG to join Juventus just six days ago Sergio Ramos got into it with Leandro ParedesParedes left PSG to join Juventus just six days ago Sergio Ramos got into it with Leandro Paredes 👀Paredes left PSG to join Juventus just six days ago 😆 https://t.co/strjOdGqo2

Christian Eriksen claims everyone at Manchester United is keen to compete

One of the Red Devils' new midfield recruits has already made an impact, as Eriksen has played a crucial role in their four consecutive Premier League wins.

The 30-year-old arrived from Brentford on a free transfer over the summer and was named man of the match during their recent 3-1 win over Arsenal.

After the game, Eriksen spoke on the team spirit that exists within the camp, as he told Sky Sports (as per Manchester United's official website):

“There is a big difference compared to the first two games, yeah, that is true. But also, I think the new set-up with the manager coming in and me being new, coming into a new changing room."

He added:

“A lot of players coming in late, a lot of players who have been involved for a while, it’s getting used to everyone and I think you can feel it now. It’s going to get more comfortable with the lads and it is a really nice group. Everyone wants to do their best and compete.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy