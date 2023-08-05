Manchester United defender wanted by Burnley as Vincent Kompany identifies transfer target: Reports

Manchester United defender Alvaro Fernandez has emerged as a transfer target for Premier League newcomers Burnley, according to Sky Sports.

Burnley secured an immediate return to the Premier League after winning the Championship under Vincent Kompany last season. The Clarets are determined to back the Belgian in the transfer market as they prepare to stay in the top flight and have signed nine players for over £60 million.

Signing a left-back is next on Burnley's wishlist, with Fernandez said to be under consideration. Kompany's side have Charlie Taylor but are keen to bolster their options in the position ahead of their season opener against Manchester City on Friday (August 11).

It's worth noting that Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen was the Clarets' first-choice left-back last season. The Netherlands U21 international made 39 Championship appearances for the Turf Moor outfit on their road to promotion, bagging four goals and six assists.

Burnley have made no secret of their desire to sign Maatsen on a permanent deal this summer. However, they have struggled to reach an agreement with Chelsea, who rejected a £15 million offer from the Premier League newcomers in June. The Blues have now begun talks with the Dutchman over a new deal.

The Clarets have, therefore, turned their attention towards Manchester United's Fernandez, according to the aforementioned source. The Spain U19 international could be available for a cut-price fee, as he's in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

It's worth noting that Fernandez, 20, spent last season on loan at Championship club Preston North End. The left-back, who joined United from Real Madrid in 2020, made 42 appearances across competitions for the Lilywhites, bagging six assists.

Fernandez was also a part of the Red Devils' pre-season tour of the United States last month. He featured in their 1-0 win against Olympique Lyon and also provided an assist in the team's 3-1 loss against Wrexham during the trip.

Manchester United confirm Rasmus Hojlund signing

Manchester United announced the signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta on Saturday (August 5). They have roped in the center-forward from the Serie A club for £64 million plus £8 million add-ons. The player has put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Hojlund, 20, joins the Red Devils following an impressive one-year spell at Atalanta. He bagged ten goals and four assists from 34 appearances across competitions for the Italian club last term. The striker will now continue his development in Manchester.

Manchester United, though, is expected to be without Hojlund for the first few weeks of the season. That's because the Denmark international is sidelined after picking up a minor injury during pre-season with Atalanta. United manager Erik ten Hag will be hopeful of having the striker back in action soon.