Manchester United in direct contact to sign €30 million rated French wonderkid - Reports

Manchester United are in direct contact with Ligue 1 side Rennes to sign Eduardo Camavinga this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Camavinga is one of the most sorted after midfielders in the current market. The Rennes wonderkid is just 18 years old and has already made 3 international appearances for the French national team. This is in addition to more than 80 first-team appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Manchester United are looking to sign Camavinga this summer as the Frenchman is into the final year of his Rennes contract. He is highly unlikely to pen a new deal.

Despite being one of the brightest talents to come out of French football, Eduardo Camavinga is available to Manchester United for as little as €30 million. This is primarily because Rennes don't want to lose their star player on a free transfer come next summer.

However, Manchester United are not the only club interested in signing Eduardo Camavinga. Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the prodigy's contract situation at Rennes.

Manchester United are progressing in direct contacts to sign Eduardo Camavinga. 🔴 #MUFC



Rennes would be open to negotiate on potential €30m fee - as they’d lose Camavinga for free next summer. 🇫🇷



He’s one of Man Utd long term targets - PSG have always been interested too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2021

Signing Camavinga for €30 million could be one of the biggest bargains for Manchester United

Camavinga is the next superstar to come out of France. The fact that such a promising talent is available for a mere €30 million is unthinkable. Manchester United have holes in their midfield which can be filled by signing the 18-year-old star.

The Red Devils need reinforcements in their midfield come next season. The likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic have underperformed for some time now, while the future of Paul Pogba is still up in the air. The Frenchman has just one year remaining on his Manchester United contract and has shown no signs of signing a new deal at Old Trafford.

Despite not being a stylish and flamboyant player, Camavinga can do an excellent job for Manchester United as a central defensive midfielder. It is also a role they are reportedly planning to address this summer. With the Frenchman aged just 18, he would be a long-term signing for Manchester United for a price less than what they paid Shakhtar Donetsk for Fred.

Camavinga has a bright future ahead of him. But whether it will be at Manchester United or PSG remains to be seen.

Camavinga for 22 million would be like getting a Ferrari for the price of a Vauxhall Astra. Imagine! — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 4, 2021

