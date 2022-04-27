Manchester United encouraged to make move for 25-year-old midfielder who shares agent with Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

Jorge Mendes' agency, who also have Cristiano Ronaldo on their clientele, would welcome an approach from Manchester United for Ruben Neves, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Neves joined Wolverhampton Wanderers from Portuguese giants FC Porto for around £15 million in 2017. The midfielder has since played over 200 games for the side, scoring 24 goals and providing 12 assists in the process.

The Portugal international still has two more years remaining on his current deal with Wolves. However, there are suggestions that the Molineux outfit could cash in on Neves in the upcoming transfer window.

Wolves manager Bruno Lage recently suggested that Neves is worth £100 million. The 25-year-old, though, is expected to be available for a lower sum, according to the aforementioned source.

Arsenal and Barcelona have been credited with concrete interest in Neves. Manchester United have also been linked with the former Porto midfielder for some time now.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Wolves considering replacements for Ruben Neves, who they expect to lose this summer. Barcelona and Arsenal interested but Neves reps hoping for #mufc involvement manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Wolves considering replacements for Ruben Neves, who they expect to lose this summer. Barcelona and Arsenal interested but Neves reps hoping for #mufc involvement manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

The Red Devils are even being encouraged to approach Neves over a move to Old Trafford, as per the report. It is worth noting that Mendes, who leads the Gestifute agency, manages Ronaldo as well.

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a new defensive midfielder ahead of the summer. The Red Devils' desire for a new number 6 has been heightened since Nemanja Matic announced he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Ralf Rangnick's side are said to be looking at a potential deal to sign Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips. However, Neves could be a serious target for them ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Meanwhile, Wolves are already preparing for life without the 25-year-old. According to the aforementioned source, they are considering replacements for Neves, who is expected to leave in the summer.

Mendes to hold talks with Manchester United about Ronaldo's future

Ronaldo made a sensational return to Old Trafford last summer, joining from Juventus on a two-year deal. He has since been a key player for the Premier League giants, scoring 22 goals and providing three assists from 35 appearances.

Manchester United, though, face the risk of missing out on UEFA Champions League football next season as they sit sixth in the league table. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has played in the competition for 20 consecutive seasons.

Jorge Mendes is scheduled to hold discussions with United about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the end of the season.



[@ManUtdMEN] Jorge Mendes is scheduled to hold discussions with United about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the end of the season. ❗️Jorge Mendes is scheduled to hold discussions with United about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the end of the season. [@ManUtdMEN] https://t.co/4LqSm5ejPI

Mendes is thus scheduled to hold talks with the Red Devils about the Portugal captain's future at the end of the season, according to the Manchester Evening News. It remains to be seen if the 37-year-old will be at Old Trafford at the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

It is worth noting that Erik ten Hag is set to take charge of the club in the summer. Having signed a three-year deal with the English giants, he will replace interim manager Rangnick at the end of the season.

