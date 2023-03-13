Manchester United exploring two alternatives to Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane due to prospect of dealing with Daniel Levy: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly exploring Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Juventus frontman Dusan Vlahovic as alternatives to Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. The Red Devils are expected to launch a big-money move for a center-forward signing in the summer.

Kane, 29, has been at the top of Erik ten Hag's wishlist, with the English striker in prolific form for Spurs. He has scored 22 goals in 38 games across competitions. However, Tottenham crashed out of the FA Cup and the Champions League last week. Their chances of winning silverware are slim to none and a potential departure for their striker is touted. He has a year remaining on his contract.

However, Manchester United are wary of having to do business with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. The English businessman is renowned as a tough negotiator and will be difficult to convince Kane to be sold to a Premier League rival.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils are weighing up other options in case Levy stands firm over Kane's potential transfer. They will almost certainly have to break the transfer record for a British player set by Manchester City after signing Jack Grealish for £100 million in 2021.

The first alternative to Kane is Napoli's Osimhen. The 24-year-old Nigerian has enjoyed a brilliant campaign at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, scoring 21 goals in 27 games. Ten Hag reportedly wants a pacey striker to be signed and reports suggest that he is leaning towards the Naples forward over Kane for that reason.

However, Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is just as difficult a negotiator as Levy. He claimed that Osimhen was not for sale last month when murmurs of a £107 million bid from Manchester United were being suggested.

Soar Super Eagles @SSE_NGA Victor Osimhen really has Serie A in a chokehold this season Victor Osimhen really has Serie A in a chokehold this season ⚡ https://t.co/o2BnhWfr2J

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also considering a move for Juventus' Vlahovic. The 23-year-old Serbian has scored 10 goals in 26 matches. The Red Devils will be aided in a potential pursuit for the former Fiorentina forward as Juve have been hit with a 15-point deduction.

The Old Lady's chances of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League are diminishing. They are seventh, trailing fourth-placed AC Milan by nine points. Transfermarkt value Vlahovic at €80 million and he will likely be the cheapest option of the three forwards on the Red Devils' radar.

SundayLeagueCoach @sunday_coach 4 of Vlahovic’s 8 goals this season have come from spot kicks.



• 2 penalties & 2 free kicks. (He won 2/4 himself).



• At least 10 players have missed more big chances than Dusan.



Whatever your views on him, he is starved as a CF.



Team must create more for him. 4 of Vlahovic’s 8 goals this season have come from spot kicks. • 2 penalties & 2 free kicks. (He won 2/4 himself). • At least 10 players have missed more big chances than Dusan.Whatever your views on him, he is starved as a CF.Team must create more for him. https://t.co/M66oxasBNx

Tottenham's Kane's past comments about wanting to win trophies resurface amid Manchester United link

Kane's future at Tottenham has been one of intrigue for many years as his club continues to struggle to win trophies. The England captain was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in 2021. The Cityzens boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that they had four bids rejected by Spurs at the time.

The English frontman admitted during that period of speculation that he wanted to end his career with silverware. He told Gary Neville's The Overlap:

"My aim is to be winning trophies season in season out, scoring 50, 60 or 70 goals season in season out. That's the standard I want to set myself."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



“The top four [being our only target] is a consequence of not playing as well as we want to play”. Harry Kane on Spurs season: “Top four finish is not enough. Where we’re at as a club, we should be winning trophies. That’s always the aim”.“The top four [being our only target] is a consequence of not playing as well as we want to play”. Harry Kane on Spurs season: “Top four finish is not enough. Where we’re at as a club, we should be winning trophies. That’s always the aim”. ⚪️ #THFC“The top four [being our only target] is a consequence of not playing as well as we want to play”. https://t.co/vDKt9fjmP2

Tottenham last won a trophy in 2008, while Manchester United lifted the Carabao Cup last month after six years without silverware. Kane's decision over whether to stay with the north London side or depart likely rests on his eagerness to join a club capable of winning trophies.

Poll : 0 votes