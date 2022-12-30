Manchester United eye move for Real Madrid star in January - Reports

Manchester United are considering a move for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio in the January transfer window, as per Spanish outlet Defensa Central (h/t TheHardTackle).

The Spain international, who traveled to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with La Roja, is in the final year of his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu. His contract situation will make this an even more attractive move for the Red Devils.

United are reportedly short of funds in January and Real Madrid could sanction a cut-price deal if it becomes clear that Asensio will not renew his deal. Moreover, the Spaniard's versatility means he can play down the middle in manager Erik ten Hag's attack.

With each passing week, a failure to renew Asensio's contract will ring the alarm bells even louder at Real Madrid. It remains to be seen if Los Blancos will be open to parting with a versatile squad player mid-season.

The player himself will know that he is not high up in manager Carlo Ancelotti's pecking order. He has, after all, played a meager 178 minutes in La Liga this campaign.

If he does make the switch to Old Trafford, Asensio will face a lot of competition for regular game time. He will have to compete with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Anthony Martial for minutes down the flank.

Bruno Fernandes is arguably one of Ten Hag's first names on the team sheet, which will take away the No. 10 role as an option for Asensio.

The player, however, continues to draw attention from some of Europe's biggest clubs. Apart from Manchester United, he is also being monitored by Juventus and Barcelona.

Real Madrid United ready to ramp up interest in Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho - reports

Real Madrid are considering a surprise move for Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho, as per Defensa Central (h/t CaughtOffside).

The winger has scored twice and provided two assists in 10 senior games under manager Ten Hag. However, a move to Los Blancos could be hard to resist given the fact that manager Carlo Ancelotti could have a void to fill down the right flank.

The Italian currently trusts central midfielder Federico Valverde to play down that side of the attack over Rodrygo Goes. Asensio, meanwhile, looks set to exit the club.

Alejandro Garnacho @agarnacho7



Thanks to all the fans who voted for me, the hard work continues! 🏽



@ManUtd PLAYER OF THE MONTH AWARD!Thanks to all the fans who voted for me, the hard work continues! PLAYER OF THE MONTH AWARD!Thanks to all the fans who voted for me, the hard work continues!🙌🏽❤️@ManUtd https://t.co/sVWYEmQZ61

Hence, Garnacho could hope to carve out a niche for himself with the La Liga giants if a move does materialize. Manchester United have to be careful how they manage this situation if they want to keep the Argentina youth international.

They have said to have risked angering the youngster by not releasing him for duty with the Argentina U-20 side this month.

