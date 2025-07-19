Manchester United face competition from European giants for PSG star - Reports

Manchester United will face competition from AC Milan in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Gonzalo Ramos, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri. The Portuguese forward's future at the Parc des Princes remains up in the air this summer.

Ad

Ramos registered 19 goals and six assists from 46 games across competitions last season for the Parisians. However, he is no longer indispensable to Luis Enrique's plans.

The Portuguese striker is a long way down the pecking order for the Ligue 1 champions and is apparently eager for a fresh start. Graeme Bailey previously reported that PSG are willing to let Ramos leave this summer, and the player has been offered to Manchester United.

Ad

Trending

The Red Devils have already signed Matheus Cunha this summer, while a deal for Bryan Mbeumo is apparently in place as well. However, Ruben Amorim is reportedly looking for a new No. 9 ahead of the new season.

While Goncalo Ramos hasn't lived up to the billing with the Parisians, he could still be an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee at Old Trafford. However, it now appears that AC Milan could pose a problem to Manchester United's plans.

Ad

Tavolieri adds that the Rossoneri are already in talks with the player's agent regarding a deal this summer. The Serie A giants reportedly have a €30m budget, which they believe will be enough to convince PSG.

Are Manchester United eyeing a move for PSG defender Lucas Beraldo?

Lucas Beraldo

Manchester United are considering a move for Lucas Beraldo this summer, according to Fichajes. The Brazilian left-back had an outing to forget against Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup final, which PSG lost 3-0.

Ad

In the aftermath of the game, it was reported that Beraldo is already considering his options this summer. The 21-year-old joined the Parisians from Sao Paulo last year, but struggled for game time under Luis Enrique.

Beraldo had a mixed debut campaign, where he struggled for consistency. The player is apparently eager to leave the Ligue 1 giants in search of a fresh start this year.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on his situation and believe that he could be an asset under Ruben Amorim. PSG are reportedly willing to let the Brazilian leave this summer, although the Red Devils haven't submitted a formal bid yet. With Luke Shaw struggling to stay fit and Tyrell Malacia's future uncertain, a move for Beraldo makes sense for the English giants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More