Manchester United forward identified as dream signing by Napoli in January: Reports

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is a dream target for Napoli in the winter transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

Edinson Cavani put an end to his seven-year association with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and joined Manchester United on a free transfer last year. The forward put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Red Devils.

Despite being 34 years old, Edinson Cavani made a good impression during his first season at Manchester United. The Uruguay international scored 17 goals and provided six assists from 39 appearances across all competitions.

Edinson Cavani displayed his best form towards the end of last season and there were expectations that he would play a significant role for Manchester United this term. However, the former PSG star has found playing time hard to come by, with Cristiano Ronaldo's return and injury concerns not helping his cause.

Having only had 274 minutes of playing time so far, Edinson Cavani is said to be considering his future at Manchester United. The Old Trafford outfit could also be open to selling the forward as he enters the final six months of his contract.

With Edinson Cavani's Manchester United future in the air, a host of clubs have been credited with an interest in his services. Barcelona, AS Roma and Juventus have all been linked with a move for the 34-year-old.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @mundodeportivo Barça need a 'killer' urgently, and Cavani is a serious option. His contract expires next summer. Barça need a 'killer' urgently, and Cavani is a serious option. His contract expires next summer.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/e3uJiKu2Ge

According to reports, Napoli have identified the Manchester United star as a dream target ahead of the winter transfer window. The Serie A side have been tipped to make a move to take Edinson Cavani back to the club in January.

Luciano Spalletti's side reportedly view the Uruguayan as an ideal backup for Victor Osimhen, who is currently sidelined with an injury. Napoli also need a striker to lead their line when the 22-year-old leaves for the African Cup of Nations at the turn of the year.

Napoli reportedly want to give Edinson Cavani a chance to retire at the club where he made his name.

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani made his name at Napoli

Before joining PSG in 2013, Edinson Cavani used to ply his trade for Napoli. The centre-forward was in Naples for three years before joining the Ligue 1 giants for a hefty sum.

Edinson Cavani scored 104 goals and provided 14 assists from 138 appearances across all competitions during his time at Napoli. The Uruguayan could now return to the Serie A club next month.

Squawka Football @Squawka Since leaving Palermo, Edinson Cavani has achieved some serious feats.



◉ Became PSG's all-time top goalscorer

◉ Scored over 100 goals for Napoli...in just three seasons

◉ Won 22 major trophies

◉ Helped end Uruguay's 16-year wait to win a Copa America



Wow. 😯 Since leaving Palermo, Edinson Cavani has achieved some serious feats.◉ Became PSG's all-time top goalscorer◉ Scored over 100 goals for Napoli...in just three seasons◉ Won 22 major trophies◉ Helped end Uruguay's 16-year wait to win a Copa AmericaWow. 😯

Also Read Article Continues below

Napoli reportedly tried to re-sign Edinson Cavani from PSG two seasons ago. The Italian outfit are said to have also made an enquiry for him earlier this year.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar