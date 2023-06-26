Manchester United handed boost as Inter identify 3 players who can replace Andre Onana amid transfer links: Reports

Inter Milan have reportedly shortlisted three goalkeepers to replace Manchester United target Andre Onana.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Erik ten Hag's side are reaching the final rush in negotiations with the Nerazzurri for Onana. They claim a €50 million bid from the Red Devils is set to be made.

This will leave the Serie A giants in need of a replacement if Onana does depart. They are reportedly eyeing Paris Saint-Germain's Keylor Navas, Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris, and Bayern Munich's Yann Sommer.

Navas spent last season on loan at Premier League side Nottingham Forest from PSG. The Chilean impressed despite only keeping two clean sheets in 17 league games.

The 36-year-old was key in Steve Cooper's side's relegation fight that saw them stay in the English top tier. The former Real Madrid shot-stopper has just a year left on his contract and is unlikely to displace Gianluigi Donnarumma in the Parisians' starting lineup. He could also be available at a cut-price deal.

Meanwhile, Lloris's future at Spurs is in doubt despite him being the Lilywhites' captain and having a year left on his contract. The French goalkeeper kept nine clean sheets in 31 games across competitions.

However, Tottenham seem keen on moving on from Lloris under new manager Ange Postecoglou. A move to the San Siro could be enticing to the 36-year-old at this stage of his career.

Sommer is likely to head into next season as a backup to Manuel Neuer at Bayern unless he departs. The Swiss goalkeeper was signed by the Bavarians in January in a desperate attempt to replace the German who suffered a season-ending injury.

The 34-year-old featured 25 times across competitions, keeping eight clean sheets. He has two years left on his contract but his chances of continuing as Thomas Tuchel's No.1 are slim.

This shortlist is an indicator that Manchester United are on the brink of making a concrete approach for Onana. The Cameroonian has played under Ten Hag previously at Ajax. He has impressed this past season at the San Siro, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 matches across competitions.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea considering move to Saudi Pro League

Manchester United's De Gea has interest from Saudi.

Manchester United's search for a new goalkeeper comes in the midst of uncertainty growing over David de Gea's future. His contract with the Red Devils expires on June 30.

The Spaniard has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League with Saudi giants offering European talents lucrative contracts. Reports claim that Al Hilal are holding discussions with the 32-year-old over a potential move.

De Gea featured 58 times across competitions last season, keeping 25 clean sheets. He won the Premier League's Golden Glove with 17 clean sheets in 38 games.

However, De Gea's lack of ball-playing abilities has been problematic for Ten Hag. The Manchester United boss ideally wants his goalkeeper to be comfortable in possession which is why he is looking toward a reunion with Onana.

Poll : 0 votes