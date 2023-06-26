Manchester United identify 3 alternatives to Chelsea star Mason Mount after their third offer to PL rivals was rejected - Reports

Manchester United have identified three new midfield targets after their efforts to sign Chelsea star Mason Mount hit a snag, according to ESPN.

Chelsea are prepared to sell Mount, 24, this summer after it emerged that he doesn't intend to extend his contract beyond 2024. The England international's situation has put several clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool, on alert. The player, though, has indicated his desire to move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have thus been working on a deal to sign Mount from Chelsea for weeks. However, they have struggled to reach an agreement with the Blues so far. The Red Devils have already had three bids, with the latest worth up to £55 million, rejected for the midfielder.

The London giants are prepared to accept an offer of £58 million plus £7 million in add-ons. They have also shown a willingness to hold face-to-face talks with Erik ten Hag's side to find a solution. The Old Trafford outfit, meanwhile, see no need for such talks as they deem their valuation fair.

Hence, Manchester United have decided not to return to the negotiating table with an improved offer for Mount. According to the aforementioned source, their latest bid for the Englishman remains valid. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are considering other midfield targets.

It has been widely reported that the Premier League giants have turned their attention towards Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo. They are prepared to rival Chelsea in the race for the Ecuador international, who is expected to cost at least £90 million.

As per the said report, Ajax's Mohammed Kudus and FC Utrecht's Taylor Booth are also under consideration in Manchester. Kudus is prepared to leave Amsterdam after three fruitful seasons there and could cost £40 million, according to a report in May.

Booth, meanwhile, has dazzled for Utrecht after joining them from Bayern Munich on a free transfer last year. The United States international has made 28 appearances across competitions for the Eredivisie club, bagging two goals and four assists.

Bayern Munich not rivaling Manchester United for Chelsea's Mason Mount

Manchester United have been frustrated by Chelsea's adamance not to lower their asking price for Mason Mount despite the midfielder's deal running out next summer. It's also worth noting that the Blues have agreed to sell Mateo Kovacic, whose contract also ends next year, to Manchester City for a deal worth £30 million.

The Red Devils, though, remain hopeful of signing the England international as evidenced by their decision to not withdraw their last offer to the Blues. They will hope that Mauricio Pochettino's side ease their stance later in the window.

Meanwhile, there have been suggestions that Bayern Munich could try to hijack the Old Trafford outfit's bid to sign Mount. However, the Bundesliga champions are not pursuing a deal for the player contrary to reports. This is despite their manager Thomas Tuchel, who was previously in charge of the Blues, being a huge admirer of the midfielder.

Manchester United will thus have a free run at the 24-year-old despite struggling to reach an agreement with the Stamford Bridge outfit. The player's desire to move to Manchester also acts in their favor.

