Manchester United identify PSG target as 'the heir of Paul Pogba' - Reports

Manchester United are considering Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as their replacement for Paul Pogba and ready to go head-to-head with PSG, who are also interested in the 27-year-old.

Pogba is currently in the final months of his contract at United and will be a free agent in the summer. The French midfielder has been tipped not to re-sign with the Red Devils and move away from England with the likes of PSG and Real Madrid interested in him.

With many midfielders set to leave the club in the summer, Manchester United will be in the market for reinforcements. While Declan Rice is considered to be the primary target, it was recently reported that the club is closely monitoring Milinkovic-Savic.

According to the latest update by Calciomercato (via Sport Witness), United are ready to lock horns with PSG for the signature of the Serbian midfielder as they consider him the 'heir of Paul Pogba.'

According to the latest update by Calciomercato (via Sport Witness), United are ready to lock horns with PSG for the signature of the Serbian midfielder as they consider him the 'heir of Paul Pogba.'

The report also states that the midfielder is seriously considering his future at the club. Lazio president Claudio Lotito has slapped a €100 million price tag on the 27-year-old star.

However, it is expected to fall to around €70-80 million, a price that PSG are willing to pay. But the French giants will have to challenge United for the signature of the Serie A star.

Manchester United's supposed replacement for Paul Pogba has been on fire in the Serie A

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the main stars for Lazio in Serie A this season.

The 27-year-old midfielder has already registered eight goals and nine assists in the league. The Serbian has also won 2.9 aerial duels per game and has a pass success percentage of 81.8.

The Lazio star has earned praise from his coach this season as he claimed Milinkovic-Savic is one of the best midfielders who have played under him.

Sarri says Milinkovic-Savic is one of the best midfielders he's ever coached:



"I've coached midfielders of a very high level: Kante, Kovacic, those of Juventus, Zielinski, Hamsik. He's amongst these"



Sarri to Lazio Style Channel Sarri says Milinkovic-Savic is one of the best midfielders he’s ever coached:“I’ve coached midfielders of a very high level: Kante, Kovacic, those of Juventus, Zielinski, Hamsik. He’s amongst these”Sarri to Lazio Style Channel https://t.co/3jgYaOByEz

Paul Pogba, on the other hand, hasn't been able to match Milinkovic-Savic in terms of goals scored as the French international has only found the net once this campaign for Manchester United. Both men have equal numbers in terms of assists in the league.

The Serbian star does have the physical attributes to thrive in England and could prove to be a good replacement for Pogba.

However, it remains to be seen if Manchester United will pursue a move for him, given that their main target this summer will be Declan Rice.

