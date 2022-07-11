Manchester United initiate contact with PSG in attempt to sound out move for midfielder as alternative to Frenkie de Jong: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly contacted Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over potential Frenkie de Jong alternative Leandro Paredes, as per L'Equipe.

The Red Devils' focus throughout the summer transfer window has been on attempting to lure Barcelona midfielder De Jong, 25, to Old Trafford. The Dutchman reportedly desires to stay at Barcelona even though the La Liga side are interested in offloading him.

However, United appear to be putting plans in place should a potential deal for the Barca star fail to materialize and have initiated contact with PSG over Paredes.

The 28-year-old's contract with PSG expires in 2024 and the Argentine could potentially be a lower-cost alternative to De Jong. PSG have reportedly demanded €35 million for Paredes (per L'Equipe), which is problematic for United, who won't want to pay over the odds this summer.

Paredes made just 22 appearances in all competitions last season and appears to be surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes.

The Argentinian joined the Ligue 1 giants from Zenit St-Petersburg in 2019 for £36 million (€42.6 million), He has made 113 appearances for the Parisians, scoring three goals while providing nine assists.

With just two years remaining on his current deal with the French side, Manchester United will likely look to negotiate a less expensive price then the €35 million being quoted.

Frenkie de Jong wants to remain at Barcelona.

Manchester United's potential pursuit of Leandro Paredes hints that they may have accepted that they will not be able to sign Frenkie de Jong this summer.

The former Ajax star has been atop Erik ten Hag's transfer wishlist but there have been many hurdles in the race for the midfielder.

Negotiations with Barca have not been an easy ride, with the Catalan giants holding out for €86 million for the Dutchman. The Red Devils have reportedly found an agreement with Barca to pay €65 million as a fixed amount and €20 million in variable add-ons for De Jong.

However, the personal terms are yet to be agreed with the 25-year-old and he still wants to stay at Nou Camp.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



"How many signings? We're still looking for players in the midfield and in offense". Erik ten Hag: "Frenkie de Jong? I never talk of players who are under contract with other clubs. I'm not gonna answer about Frenkie"."How many signings? We're still looking for players in the midfield and in offense". Erik ten Hag: "Frenkie de Jong? I never talk of players who are under contract with other clubs. I'm not gonna answer about Frenkie". 🔴 #MUFC "How many signings? We're still looking for players in the midfield and in offense". https://t.co/INYMe41fSX

Recent speculation has seen Chelsea touted as potential suitors for the Barca midfielder and this has only further cast doubt on the pursuit from United.

A lack of Champions League football is seemingly putting targets off and now Erik ten Hag's side may just be considering alternatives. Paredes' lack of first-team opportunities is sure to give United more sway in luring him to Old Trafford.

