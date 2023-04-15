Manchester United injury update: Report claims star player ruled out for rest of the season, concerns teammate may also miss remainder of campaign

Lisandro Martinez is reportedly set to miss the remainder of the season for Manchester United after his foot injury against Sevilla on April 13.

The Argentine defender exited the pitch on a stretcher in the 86th minute as his team drew 2-2 in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. The Red Devils were 2-1 up when Martinez left the field, reducing his team to 10 men as they exhausted their substitutions.

An own goal by Harry Maguire a few minutes after the former Ajax centre-back's departure meant Los Rojiblancos secured a draw at Old Trafford. However, Manchester United's problems didn't stop there.

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Martinez is set to be out with a foot injury for the remainder of the campaign. There are concerns that Raphael Varane could suffer a similar fate.

The French centre-back also injured his foot against Sevilla and was brought off at half-time for Maguire. The Red Devils are hopeful they can have him back before the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag has Maguire and Victor Lindelof as his first-team centre-back options right now. Teden Mengi and Phil Jones are also on the club's books, but they haven't played a single senior game this season.

Erik ten Hag's verdict on Manchester United's draw against Sevilla

Many would argue that Sevilla have the momentum going into the return leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal against Manchester United after the 2-2 draw.

Not only will Erik ten Hag potentially miss both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in his matchday squad, but Sevilla will also have the backing of their home fans. Ten Hag feels his team should have scored more and buried the game when they had the chance.

All five of Manchester United's shots on target came before the 36th minute. Later on, Sevilla grew into the game and were also helped by the hosts' injury troubles. Speaking after the match, the Dutch manager said (h/t India Today):

"We had the game in our hands, we were 2-0 up and should have scored three or four, then we had some unlucky moments with injuries. I know we can do better in the last part of the game, we have to be more composed. We were a little bit unlucky defensively. It wasn’t a nice night."

The two teams will face each other at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on April 20. Before that, the Red Devils and Sevilla face Nottingham Forest and Valencia, respectively, in the league on Sunday (April 16).

Poll : 0 votes