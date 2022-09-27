Manchester United inquired about signing 27-year-old PSG star in the summer transfer window: Reports

Manchester United were among the clubs that expressed an interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Presnel Kimpembe in the summer, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.

PSG were keen to sign Milan Skriniar from Serie A giants Inter Milan in the recently concluded transfer window. The Parisians' interest in the Slovakian saw Kimpembe linked with a move away from the club.

Chelsea looked to take advantage of the situation by luring the defender to Stamford Bridge. They even contacted the player to discuss a move, but he stayed put at the Parc des Princes.

Chelsea had contacted Kimpembe directly to discuss his situation and his desires for his future, but after these talks he has decided to stay in Paris.



It has now emerged that the Blues were not the only club to have expressed an interest in signing Kimpembe in the summer. Manchester United also tried their luck at acquiring the centre-back's services, according to the aforementioned source.

The Red Devils reportedly enquired about the possibility of taking the France international to Old Trafford. However, they soon dropped their interest in the player after it became evident that PSG were not willing to sell him.

Apart from Manchester United, Kimpembe was also the subject of interest from Juventus, as per the report. The Bianconeri identified the 27-year-old as an ideal replacement for Mathids de Ligt, who joined Bayern Munich in the summer.

However, Juventus were also forced to drop their interest in Kimpembe like the Red Devils. PSG were never keen to lose the defender, who has been with the club since 2005, despite their interest in Skriniar.

Erik ten Hag's side notably signed Lisandro Martinez from Ajax for a whopping £56.7 million in the summer. It is unclear whether they viewed Kimpembe as an alternative for the Argentinean or a potential partner for him.

PSG intend to hand contract extension to Manchester United target Kimpembe

Kimpembe has his current contract with PSG expiring at the end of the 2023-24 season. The Parisians are said to be keen to see him commit his long-term future to the club.

Informal discussions over the Frenchman's future have taken place between the two parties, as per the report. Les Parisiens could now step up their efforts to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

Kimpembe is also said to be prepared to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Ligue 1 champions. However, it will prove to be a blow for his suitors, including Chelsea and Manchester United.

The central defender has made eight appearances across all competitions for Christophe Galtier's side. However, he is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

