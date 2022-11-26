Manchester United interested in reported Arsenal target as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement - Reports

Manchester United consider Lille striker Jonathan David as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils announced earlier this week that they have parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo by mutual consent. The decision came on the back of the forward's controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

A lot has since been said about where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could be headed next. Meanwhile, Manchester United have been tipped to sign a new striker in January to fill the void left by the 37-year-old.

Erik ten Hag's side have already been linked with several forwards, including PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo and Napoli's Victor Osimhen. Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has also been mooted as an option.

David has now become the latest player associated with a transfer to Old Trafford in the winter. According to the aforementioned source, the Red Devils have scouted the Lille frontman on multiple occasions.

Manchester United will also be able to sign the Canada international for €50 million in January, as per the report. Plettenberg wrote on Twitter:

"Another candidate for Manchester United is the 22 Y/O Canadian striker [David]. He was scouted several times and he wants to make the next step. We've been told that Lille would release him in the winter for around €50 million transfer fee."

David has been an important player for Lille since joining them from Belgian club KAA Gent for €27 million in 2020. He has scored 41 goals and provided eight assists in 111 matches for the Ligue 1 side.

The 22-year-old striker notably helped Lille beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the Ligue 1 title in 2020-21. His performances for the French club have seen him being linked with a move to Arsenal, and now, Manchester United.

David is currently at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as a part of Canada's squad. He played the full 90 minutes in the team's 1-0 defeat to Belgium in their opener this week.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?

The Red Devils have reportedly brought forward their plans to sign a new striker to January. It is said that they have decided to do so because they have parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined the Red Devils last summer, returning to the club 12 years after he left them for Real Madrid. He scored 24 goals from 38 matches in all competitions in his first season back at the club.

However, the Portuguese icon found playing time hard to come by under Ten Hag this term. Upset with his situation, he recently hit out at the Dutchman and the club in an interview with Morgan. It culminated in his departure from Old Trafford.

