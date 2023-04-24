Manchester United interested in signing 24-year-old striker who is also appreciated by PSG: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani, who has of late also emerged on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s radar, this summer.

Kolo Muani, 24, has turned a lot of heads with his world-class performances in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has scored 20 goals and registered 14 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for Die Adler so far.

A right-footed forward adept at operating in multiple roles, the six-cap France star shot to recognition due to his substitute cameos during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He registered a goal and an assist in three matches in Qatar.

It took him just 44 seconds to make an impact in the Randal Kolo Muani has been on fire this seasonIt took him just 44 seconds to make an impact in the #FIFAWorldCup semi-final... Randal Kolo Muani has been on fire this season 🔥🇫🇷 It took him just 44 seconds to make an impact in the #FIFAWorldCup semi-final... https://t.co/XjWFOoz7Hu

According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Manchester United are keen to add Kolo Muani to their ranks ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. PSG have already contacted the attacker's entourage about a potential summer move, while Bayern Munich are closely monitoring the former Nantes man's outings.

Kolo Muani, who has a contract until June 2027 at the Waldstadion, is interested in using Frankfurt as a stepping stone this summer. Hence, the Bundesliga outfit are likely to force potential suitors to dish out around £89 million.

Speaking to Betfred, ex-Manchester United striker Louis Saha shared his thoughts on his erstwhile club's reported interest in Kolo Muani. Voicing his concerns about the versatile forward's price tag, he elaborated:

"He's got great stamina, plenty of skills and also good in front of goal. He has a similar profile to [Marcus] Rashford, so I understand why Manchester United would be considering him as a transfer target but I do have reservations about his price tag. I don't remember many Ballon d'Or winners with price tags as large as his."

Should Kolo Muani reject PSG and Bayern and join Manchester United in the near future, he would be a regular starter in a central role under Erik ten Hag. He could also step in as an emergency backup on either flanks.

PSG set to table hefty offer for Manchester United target: Reports

According to Football Insider, PSG have prepared an exorbitant bid for Napoli star Victor Osimhen to blow Chelsea and Manchester United out of the water. They are keen to splash £134 million on the Nigerian striker this summer.

Osimhen, who has a contract until June 2025 at Napoli, has been earmarked as a crucial starter by PSG. With Lionel Messi likely to run down his deal and Neymar expected to be offloaded, he will have enough chances to shine.

So far, the former Lille and Wolfsburg man has scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 32 games across all competitions this campaign. He has been a crucial part of Napoli's surprise push for 2022-23 Serie A title so far.

