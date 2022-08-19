Manchester United interested in signing 27-year-old Napoli star - Reports

Napoli winger Hirving Lozano has emerged as a potential transfer target for Manchester United, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Manchester United have lost both their matches in the Premier League so far this season. A calamitous start to their campaign has prompted them to step up their efforts to bolster their squad before the transfer window closes.

The Red Devils are currently focused on acquiring the services of Casemiro from Real Madrid. They are said to be close to signing the midfielder for a deal worth up to €70 million deal.

Erik ten Hag's side are expected to turn their attention towards signing a forward once they get their deal for Casemiro across the line. They have been linked with a number of attackers in recent days.

Manchester United have had a €80 million offer turned down by Ajax for top target Antony, according to The Daily Telegraph reporter Jason Burt. They are now tipped to switch their focus towards PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo, while Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco is another alternative.

The Old Trafford outfit have another winger on their wishlist in the shape of Napoli's Lozano. They recently enquired about the player, according to the aforementioned source.

Lozano has a contract with the Serie A club until the end of the 2023-24 campaign. The Mexico international is also said to be happy with his current situation in Naples, thus handing a blow to Manchester United.

However, a convincing offer from the Red Devils could tempt Lozano to change his stance, as per the report. It now remains to be seen if the Premier League giants intend to step up their interest in him.

How has Manchester United target Lozano fared for Napoli?

Napoli signed Lozano from Eredivisie club PSV for a fee of over €40 million in the summer of 2019. The 27-year-old winger has since been a key player for the Italian top-flight club.

Lozano has made 115 appearances across all competitions for Gli Azzurri so far. He found the back of the net 26 times and provided 14 assists for his teammates in those matches.

The right-footed winger can play in a number of positions in attack, thus making him an attractive target for Manchester United. He can operate on either flank, while also being comfortable playing as a striker. He has also played as an attacking midfielder for Napoli.

