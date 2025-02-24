Manchester United interested in signing Ligue 1 duo as Ruben Amorim seeks reinforcements: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Jonathan David and Angel Gomes in the summer. Both players will become free agents with their contracts with LOSC expiring in less than five months.

The Red Devils are looking for a big overhaul of their squad in the summer under Ruben Amorim. As per Fichajes.net, the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who are on loan at Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively, will leave permanently. Moreover, the likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro could also depart.

Hence, Manchester United are looking to bring in reinforcements. However, due to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules, they need to be smart with their signings. Jonathan David and Angel Gomes provide the club with an excellent opportunity in the summer.

Gomes came through Manchester United's academy and made 10 senior appearances for them before joining LOSC in 2020. The midfielder has registered 10 goals and 19 assists in 133 games for the French side. He is likely to leave in the summer as a free agent.

Gomes' teammate David is also set to leave Lille in the summer. He's recorded 104 goals and 27 assists in 219 games for the French side since arriving from KAA Gent in 2020. The likes of Barcelona and West Ham United are also interested in signing the Canadian striker.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand slams Rasmus Hojlund after Everton draw

The Red Devils played out a 2-2 draw against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, February 22, in the Premier League. Beto (19') opened the scoring for the hosts before Abdoulaye Doucoure (33') made it 2-0. Bruno Fernandes (72') and Manuel Ugarte (80') then ensured at least one point for Manchester United.

Hojlund started up front for United but played just 70 minutes before being subbed off. He registered no shot, had 12 touches, made one key pass, won 0/8 duels, and lost possession three times.

After the game, Rio Ferdinand slammed the Danish striker, saying on TNT Sports:

"Confidence has obviously left the building in terms of the striker department. They haven’t got great options in terms of numbers either. One of the things with Hojlund, watching him I get frustrated because he’s always trying to fight the defender and have contact.

"Sometimes release yourself from contact so when you have someone against you it’s easier to take the ball and get into areas where you’ll affect the game, in between the posts and in the box."

Hojlund has scored just seven goals and provided one assist in 33 games across competitions for Manchester United this season. Only two of those goals have come in the Premier League in 21 games.

