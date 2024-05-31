Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez as a potential backup for Luke Shaw in the upcoming summer transfer window. The 28-year-old Red Devils' defender had an injury-riddled season, making only 15 appearances across all competitions.

Luke Shaw, who arrived at Old Trafford from Southampton in 2014, suffered a muscle injury in August 2023 and returned to the pitch in November 2023. He sustained another one in February 2024 and his expected return date remains unknown. Moreover, Tyrell Malacia missed the entire season due to injury.

In this uncertain situation with respect to Shaw's condition and a new season approaching, the Red Devils would like to strengthen their squad. Milos Kerkez can be a good addition to the defense. The 20-year-old defender came to Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee, in 2023 from Dutch club, AZ Alkmaar and made 33 appearances this season.

Recently, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag told Dutch outlet Vi.NL about Shaw:

"Luke Shaw is the best left back in the world. This guy is so good. But he has suffered a horrible injury at the start of his career and because of this he will never be able to play 60 games per season."

Luke Shaw has netted four goals and provided 28 assists in 275 appearances for Manchester United. He has won the 2022–23 EFL Cup, the 2016 FA Community Shield, and the 2016–17 UEFA Europa League, with the club. He received the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award in 2018–19 and the Manchester United Players' Player of the Year in 2018–19, and 2020–21.

Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho calls Cristiano Ronaldo the 'GOAT'

Following a dispute with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, Jadon Sancho was sent out on a six-month loan to his former club Borussia Dortmund in January 2024.

Sancho is most likely to make an appearance for Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 1 at Wembley Stadium. The English forward recently picked Manchester United and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate (via CNN):

"He’s the ‘GOAT’ (Greatest of All Time) – what can I say? He deserves it. His dedication to the game is unmatched. You know, always in the gym, always just wanting to be better."

The 24-year-old joined Manchester United in 2021 after featuring for Borussia Dortmund for four seasons. Jadon Sancho scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 82 appearances across all competitions during his time at Old Trafford. He shared the pitch 37 times with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sancho has netted three goals and provided three assists in 20 matches for the Bundesliga side this season. Overall, he has scored 53 goals and provided 67 assists in 157 appearances for Dortmund.