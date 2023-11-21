Manchester United keeping close tabs on Ligue 1 star valued at €30m, could face competition from 2 European rivals - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly set sights on signing Youssouf Fofana from AS Monaco. The Red Devils see the Frenchman as the ideal player for Erik ten Hag's style and are keen on getting him in January.

As per a report in Italian newspaper Tutto Juve, Manchester United will face a battle from Juventus and PSG for the midfielder. They are also keeping tabs on the AS Monaco star, who joined the principality club in January 2020 from Strasbourg.

The Italian publication added that the Frenchman has just over a year left on his contract and the Ligue 1 side are open to a sale. They value the midfielder at €30 million and are ready to listen to offers when the window opens.

Manchester United are not happy with Casemiro this season and the Brazilian has been linked with a move away. The midfielder was signed from Real Madrid for £70 million in 2022 but has not been able to keep himself fit this season.

Former Manchester United star wants new midfield pairing to help Casemiro

Paul Parker believes that Casemiro was the least of Manchester United's concerns at the start of the season. He claimed that the Brazilian needed a player like Sofyan Amrabat to bring out his best on the pitch.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, Parker claimed that the former Real Madrid star needed to start with Amrabat even if that forced Bruno Fernandes to be benched.

"The million-dollar question right now is whether Casemiro and Amrabat can play together. A lot of people are trying to find multiple reasons why they can't play together. But honestly, we will just have to wait and see. I think it comes down to whether they can respect each other more than their qualities on the pitch."

He added:

"Amrabat needs to respect what Casemiro has done in his career. On the other hand, Casemiro needs a good team around him and he needs help. Can Amrabat be that player? I think he can and I think they can create a really good partnership in that midfield.

"They have to start against Brighton, even if it means that Bruno Fernandes will be on the bench. He is over emotional and I think Manchester United more than anything needs players that work hard and want to help their teammates first and foremost."

Casemiro has been out of action for nearly 40 days and has been ruled out with a knock since October 13. He has played just 650 minutes in the league this term but scored against Nottingham Forest at the start of the season.