Manchester United keeping tabs on €70 million-rated superstar who wants to leave club in January - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly attentive to the situation of Joao Felix, who wants to leave Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.

As per A Bola (h/t ManUtdNews), Felix is unhappy after losing favor under manager Diego Simeone. The Argentine tactician has dropped Felix to the bench in three of Atletico's last four league games.

His form this season could be the reason behind Simeone's decision. The three assists he provided in Los Colchoneros' opening day 3-0 La Liga win against Getafe are still his only goal contributions in 11 games across competitions.

The boiling point in the story seems to be Felix being dropped to the bench against Club Brugge in a Champions League group stage match on October 4. The Portugal international came on in the 80th minute but could not prevent his team from losing 2-0.

Amidst this, Manchester United are apparently keeping a keen eye on the player they tried to sign this summer. The Red Devils brought in Antony to bolster their attack in a deal worth €100 million with add-ons.

It remains to be seen if they have the cash to spend big once again after a busy summer. Felix is said to be wanting an exit in the next transfer window.

However, manager Erik ten Hag is said to be aware that the club may not have the funds to spend in January.

Felix has four years left on his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano, which makes it unlikely that the Spanish club will let their club-record signing leave for a modest amount.

They signed him for a fee of €113 million in the summer of 2019 from SL Benfica.

Manchester United could face Arsenal and Chelsea battle in Joao Felix race

According to Fichajes (h/t CaughtOffside), Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in signing Manchester United target Joao Felix.

Both the Gunners and the Blues added to their frontlines this summer. While the former signed Marquinhos and Gabriel Jesus, the latter brought in a big-name attacker in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Felix nevertheless represents an opportunity to sign a player who is yet to hit his peak. Moreover, the 22-year-old is versatile enough to play anywhere in attack.

He is expected to travel with Portugal to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month. A good showing with the 2016 UEFA Euros winners could perhaps reignite his career in Madrid or raise his stock for when he does seek to leave the club.

