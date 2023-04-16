Manchester United lead race to sign Ligue 1 star amid Chelsea and Manchester City interest - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to sign AS Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi ahead of rivals Chelsea and Manchester City.

Disasi, 25, has emerged as one of the top defensive performers in Ligue 1 recently. Since joining Monaco from Reims for £11 million in 2020, he has helped them register successive third-place finishes.

A right-footed defender blessed with heading and strength, Disasi shot to fame last year after being called up for France's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. He featured in three games, starting one Group D contest.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Disasi this summer. They have sent multiple scouts to monitor the defender's performances at Monaco in the last few months. Due to positive reports, the player has become a top target.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Manchester City are also interested in signing Disasi in the summer. Both teams are aiming to revamp their defensive depth, with multiple stars set to exit.

Monaco, meanwhile, are willing to enter negotiations for Disasi for around £44 million this summer, according to Daily Mail. They're aiming to cash in on the star, whose deal ends in 2025.

Should the Chelsea and City target seal a move to Manchester United, he would provide competition to regular starters like Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. He could also play as a makeshift right-back.

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are likely to depart Old Trafford this summer. The Paris FC youth product has scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 121 appearances across competitions for Monaco.

Chelsea and Manchester United dealt blow as Victor Osimhen picks his future club

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg shared an update on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen's preferred destination amid increasing interest from Chelsea and Manchester United. He tweeted:

"The 24-year-old top striker would definitely join Bayern Munich in summer! Confirmed again and today. Bayern bosses like him a lot. His management and the player are aware of it. More talks could follow in the next weeks. It's all about the price and (Thomas) Tuchel."

Osimhen, who has a contract till June 2025 at Gli Azzurri, has netted 25 goals and laid out five assists in 30 games for Napoli this season.

