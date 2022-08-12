Manchester United-linked midfielder allowed to leave for just €25 million as he moves one step closer to PSG transfer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly closing in on Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who has been heavily linked with a summer move to Manchester United in the ongoing transfer window.

Ruiz, who is in the final year of his contract at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, has been a core part of Napoli's squad for the past four seasons. Since joining from Real Betis for €30 million in the summer of 2018, the 26-year-old has helped the Serie A outfit lift one trophy.

A left-footed central midfielder with an eye for a pass, Ruiz has registered 22 goals and 15 assists in 166 appearances for Gli Azzurri. He relished his most prolific campaign last season, scoring seven goals and laying out five assists in 38 matches across competitions.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Keylor Navas will be discussed with Napoli in a separated deal.



Luís Campos, big fan of Fabián: deal now really close. First call, Paris Saint-Germain are closing on Fabián Ruiz as new signing! Talks are very advanced and the deal will be completed soon.Keylor Navas will be discussed with Napoli in a separated deal.Luís Campos, big fan of Fabián: deal now really close. First call, @CorSport Paris Saint-Germain are closing on Fabián Ruiz as new signing! Talks are very advanced and the deal will be completed soon. 🚨🇪🇸 #PSGKeylor Navas will be discussed with Napoli in a separated deal.Luís Campos, big fan of Fabián: deal now really close. First call, @CorSport. https://t.co/22Ynak2Wg7

According to Foot Mercato, PSG are set to add Ruiz to their squad in the ongoing transfer window after agreeing a deal in the region of €25 million with Napoli. The report also added that the Spaniard is interested in the Christophe Galtier-led project in Paris.

On the other hand, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has expressed his interest in securing the services of PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas on a one-year loan deal. As per the aforementioned report, he has also told the Ligue 1 outfit to support 50% of his annual salary.

So far, the Parisians have roped in midfielders Vitinha from Porto for €41.5 million and Renato Sanches from Lille for €15 million. They have also signed defenders Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig for €12 million and Nuno Mendes from Sporting CP for €38 million. PSG have also acquired striker Hugo Ekitike on loan from Reims.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have shifted their sights from Ruiz and long-term transfer target Frenkie de Jong to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have reached a €17 million agreement with the Bianconeri.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗞 All that is missing from Adrien Rabiot's #mufc move is the yes from his mother, Veronique. She wants Rabiot to earn no less than what he earns at Juventus, which is around €7 million, whereas #mufc are starting from a lower base of a couple of million. [ @AlfredoPedulla 🗞 All that is missing from Adrien Rabiot's #mufc move is the yes from his mother, Veronique. She wants Rabiot to earn no less than what he earns at Juventus, which is around €7 million, whereas #mufc are starting from a lower base of a couple of million. [@AlfredoPedulla]

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford on his way to PSG this summer?

According to L'Equipe (via Julien Laurens), PSG have approached Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford over a possible summer move. The report also stated that the 24-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, is keen on a new challenge.

After registering 70 goal contributions in two seasons, Rashford endured a disappointing campaign last time around. He scored just five goals in 32 appearances during the 2021-22 season as the Red Devils recorded their lowest-ever Premier League points tally (58 points in 38 games). It resulted in them finishing sixth in the points table and missing out on this season's Champions League.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy