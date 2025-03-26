Manchester United make 17-year-old attacking sensation top summer target amid Arsenal and Chelsea interest: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Chris Rigg from Sunderland amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Brighton & Hove Albion. The Sunderland Academy graduate joined the club in 2022 and was promoted to the senior side a year later.

This season, he has registered four goals and a solitary assist in 36 club games across competitions. Rigg is known for his ability to contribute to both attack and defense. Furthermore, he has registered an 80 percent passing accuracy and 3.2 ball recoveries per game in the Championship this season

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Manchester United view Chris Rigg as a "must-have" talent and have already started working towards a future deal. The transfer has reportedly been greenlit by Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United are currently groveling at number 13 in the Premier League table, having amassed just 37 points in 29 matches. They have not had much luck with their attacking signings in recent seasons, and Chris Rigg might change their transfer fortunes.

According to Capology, Chris Rigg's £1,500-a-week contract with Sunderland has no release clause and will last until the end of 2027. It remains to be seen if Rigg continues with The Black Cats or joins the European giants in the next transfer window.

Liverpool join Manchester United and Arsenal in pursuit of Victor Osimhen: Reports

Victor Osimhen for Galatasaray v Onvo Antalyaspor - Turkish Super Lig - Source: Getty

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal are in the race to sign Victor Osimhen, according to a report by CaughtOffside. The 26-year-old Napoli forward is currently on loan at Galatasaray and will return to Italy at the end of this season.

Osimhen has been firing on all cylinders for Cimbom this season. In 30 games across competitions, he has registered 26 goals and five assists.

The Nigerian has been particularly impressive in the UEFA Europa League, registering six goals and an assist in seven games. This includes strikes against Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax, Dynamo Kyiv, and the like. In his last 10 games for club and country, he has racked up 12 goals across competitions.

As per reports, his future at Diego Armando Maradona stadium is uncertain, and the Nigerian will be looking for a permanent way out of the club after the end of his loan. Osimhen has a reported £62 million release clause, which shouldn't be a problem for his high-profile suitors.

(The abovementioned statistics are taken from Transfermarkt and Fotmob. The sites are privately owned and may change the data as per their prerogative.)

