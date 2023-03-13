Manchester United make decision over pursuit of 21-year-old who impressed against Arsenal: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly decided to pursue a move for Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, who earned plaudits for his performance against Arsenal. The 21-year-old excelled in a 2-2 draw against the Gunners on Thursday (March 9).

Inacio was even on the scoresheet for Sporting as they drew with Mikel Arteta's side in the first-leg of their UEFA Europa League last 16 clash. He also made three clearances, and two tackles and won five of his 10 duels. The Red Devils hierarchy are said to have been convinced by his display in that match, per Correo da Manha Weekend.

Manchester United have decided they will attempt to sign the Portuguese centre-back in the summer. Sporting are aware of the interest in the defender and have placed a £30 million price tag on the player.

Inacio has already made 108 senior appearances for Ruben Amorim's side. He has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists. The Portuguese has helped his side keep 15 clean sheets in 38 games this season while chipping in with six goal contributions.

Sporting CP Adeptos @Sporting_CPAdep 🗣️ Gonçalo Inácio:



"É um orgulho enorme ser sportinguista e obrigado pelo apoio dos sportinguistas." 🗣️ Gonçalo Inácio: "É um orgulho enorme ser sportinguista e obrigado pelo apoio dos sportinguistas." https://t.co/pgP807Njqt

The Red Devils may be searching for a replacement for Harry Maguire. The club captain seems to be close to leaving the club in the summer. However, they are worried that the defender's wage demands may scupper a departure. Victor Lindelof is another United defender whose future is uncertain. Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing the Swede in the summer for £31 million.

Manchester United could put a dent in Arsenal's hopes to sign West Ham United's Declan Rice

Declan Rice is target for Arsenal and Manchester United.

Rice is on the radar of top Premier League clubs heading into the summer, including Arsenal. The Hammers captain has been a standout performer for David Moyes' side amid a poor season for the west London club. He has scored two goals and provided four assists in 33 appearances.

The Gunners seem to be the favorites to sign Rice, 24, but Manchester United are also interested. According to GIVEMESPORT's Dean Jones, there is a chance the Red Devils gazump Mikel Arteta's side's pursuit of the £75 million rated midfielder. He said:

“There is a feeling United could trump Arsenal in that sense."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews "He's going to go on and be an England captain in the future." 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



David Moyes has big ambitions for Declan Rice ⚒️ "He's going to go on and be an England captain in the future." 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 David Moyes has big ambitions for Declan Rice ⚒️ https://t.co/X83ZVYGo7z

It is stated in the report that Erik ten Hag's side would be willing to offer a more lucrative contract to Rice than Arsenal. The Gunners are boosted by the news that the midfielder is seemingly keen on a move to the Emirates.

