Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag forces players to watch videos of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City to learn how good teams play - Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is leaving no stone unturned as he looks to kick-start the Red Devils' season against Liverpool.

The Red Devils played their first competitive match under Ten Hag against Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League opener. However, the match did not go to plan as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

Brentford added to Manchester United's woes last weekend, beating them 4-0 at home. The visitors found themselves trailing 4-0 just 35 minutes into the match, leaving Ten Hag furious.

Things could get worse for the Old Trafford outfit when they host last season's runner-up Liverpool on Monday (August 22). It appears the Dutch tactician is doing everything at his disposal to get things going ahead of the Reds' visit.

Ten Hag is forcing Manchester United players to watch videos of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, according to The Sun. This is the 52-year-old's latest attempt to show his players how good teams play.

The former Ajax manager is also compelling the Red Devils to put in extra work to resolve their problems. He has even ordered them to tell their friends and family that 'they will get in early and go home late', as per the report.

Erik ten Hag considering DROPPING Harry Maguire against Liverpool and starting Varane x Martinez instead, per Samuel Luckhurst.



Ten Hag is also said to have asserted that everyone in the team will have to earn their place. He has reportedly warned his players that no one is 'undroppable', including Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire.

Brentford outran Manchester United by almost 14km during their 4-0 win last weekend. Infuriated by the lack of effort, the Dutchman made each of his players run the same amount of distance in training the next day.

It now remains to be seen if Ten Hag's desperate measures will bear fruit when Liverpool visit Old Trafford.

How have Manchester United upcoming opponents Liverpool fared?

Jurgen Klopp's side began their 2022-23 campaign with a 3-1 win against Manchester City in the Community Shield. However, they have struggled to build on that momentum.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham in their Premier League opener at Craven Cottage. Things also did not go according to plan in their first home of the season as they played out a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Big-money signing Darwin Nunez was sent off for a headbutt on Eagles defender Joachim Andersen that night, adding to their frustrations. They will now be looking to claim their first win of the season against Ten Hag and Co.

