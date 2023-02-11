Manchester United monitoring £20 million-rated Belgian midfielder who also has interest from Newcastle: Reports 

Manchester United have been linked with Royal Antwerp's highly-rated midfielder Arthur Vermeeren. The Red Devils are reportedly monitoring his situation at the Belgian club and could make a move in the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United's next midfield target is a highly-rated star from Belgium. Arthur, 18, has caught the attention of the club's scouts and has been recommended.

United Journal @theutdjournal Manchester United and Newcastle are both monitoring Antwerp’s hot prospect Arthur Vermeeren #mujournal



The teenager, who has made 12 appearances this season in the Belgian Pro League, is valued at £20 million by Antwerp. He is yet to play for the Belgium senior side but has played 10 times for the Under-17s.

The Red Devils are not alone in the chase as Newcastle United are also said to be keeping tabs on the Belgian.

Manager Erik ten Hag wants to add a midfielder to the side, despite claiming that he has enough options in his squad. Speaking to the media after the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid last summer, the Red Devils manager said:

"He was always on it but we didn't know he would become available. In the moment that we got signals, we were proactive and we got it done and we are really happy about that. He is the cement between the stones, he can lead other players really well because he is a leader, he is a very good strategist and he can play a ball as well and he wins challenges."

He added:

"We have many options there now with Fred and Scott (McTominay). We have Casemiro, Christian (Eriksen), Bruno (Fernandes), Donny (van de Beek). So we have options there on how we can balance the midfield, yeah."

Manchester United signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan in January

Manchester United had to make a late swoop for Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on deadline day after an injury to Christian Eriksen. The Austrian has joined on loan until the end of the season with no option or obligation to make the deal permanent.

#MUFC Ladies and gentlemen, allow us to introduce our new recruit:Marcel Sabitzer Ladies and gentlemen, allow us to introduce our new recruit: ⭐️ Marcel Sabitzer ⭐️#MUFC https://t.co/EUGmZguuqP

Speaking about his unveiling at the club, Sabitzer said:

"Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions. From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season."

He added:

"I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad. I'm excited to start with my new teammates and manager and to show my qualities to Manchester United fans."

Manchester United are reportedly impressed with the former RB Leipzig man and could make the move a permanent deal in the summer.

