Manchester United and Newcastle keeping tabs on 19-year-old star amid interest from PSG - Reports

Manchester United and Newcastle United are closely monitoring Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Xavi Simons, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Simons currently plays for Dutch Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven. The 19-year-old left the French capital in the summer due to a lack of playing time. He has since impressed with his performances in the Dutch top flight.

The former PSG academy product, who operates as an attacking midfielder, has scored 15 goals and has provided eight assists in 37 matches so far this season.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Dutchman. Given Erik ten Hag is at the helm, Old Trafford could be a good destination for the player for future development.

The Red Devils' Premier League rivals Newcastle are also said to be interested in the player. Eddie Howe's team have surprised many with their showings in the league this season. The Magpies are fifth in the league with 44 points from 25 matches.

Simons is contracted with PSV Eindhoven until 2027 and could attract a huge bid given his current performances.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag provides an update on Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho was brought on as a late substitute for Jadon Sancho during Manchester United's goalless home draw against Southampton on 12 March.

The youngster, however, was forced off with an injury in injury time. Garnacho got the worst of a challenge from Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters. He was later seen on crutches outside Old Trafford.

Ten Hag provided an update on the Spain-born Argentine, telling the media after the Southampton draw (via the club's official website):

“He was a little bit limping after the bad tackle, In the end, they brought on another striker, a big and tall one [Paul Onuachu] and I don't want to go for risk, we were already downsized to 10 [men]. I didn't want to go with players who were [just] 90 percent. That's why I called him off but I think it is not too bad.”

With the decisive stage of the season already underway, fans will hope that the academy prodigy isn't sidelined for long.

