Manchester United offer €30m plus Diogo Dalot to sign attacker who has lit up 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly offered €30 million plus Diogo Dalot in a bid to sign Denzel Dumfries, who is lighting up the 2022 FIFA World Cup with his performances for the Netherlands.

The Inter Milan right-back has played every single minute of the Oranje's World Cup games so far in Qatar. His defensive solidity down the right flank has helped his team concede just twice in 360 minutes of World Cup football.

Dumfries' attacking pedigree was on full display in his team's 2022 FIFA World Cup last 16 clash against the USA. He scored once and assisted two more goals as the Dutch ran out 3-1 winners to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Manchester United and Chelsea were linked with a move to sign the Dutch full-back this summer but he opted to stay with I Nerazzurri. The right-back reportedly wanted regular playing time ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup so he could be the first choice under manager Louis van Gaal.

The showpiece event in Qatar will come to a halt nearly two weeks before the January transfer window opens. Manchester United have apparently drawn first blood in a bid to sign the PSV Eindhoven right-back, as per journalist Ciro Venerato (h/t SportWitness).

However, their offer of €30 million plus Diogo Dalot will likely not be enough to land Dumfries. Dalot, who is also having an impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with Portugal, has been manager Erik ten Hag's go-to option at right-back this season.

But that may be more due to the lack of world-class options in that position more than anything else. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has enjoyed just four minutes of competitive action this campaign, while Dalot has played 20 club games across competitions during the same time.

Manchester United eye another right-back playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

As per journalist Dean Jones (via GiveMeSport), Manchester United have their sights set on Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic.

The Red Devils view the 27-year-old as a more attacking option down the right-hand side of their defense. Atletico Madrid and West Ham United could also enter the race for Juranovic, who is currently with Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Addressing United's interest in Juranovic, Jones wrote:

"Manchester United have had a close eye on him for sure. To be honest, his valuation is going to depend on which level of club comes in for him, because if it’s Man United, you hike it up. But if it’s a West Ham, then you’re not going to be getting as much.”

The right-back has played every single minute of Croatia's World Cup campaign in Qatar and is expected to start against Brazil in the quarter-finals on 9 December.

