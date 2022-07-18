Manchester United plotting audacious move to sign 23-year-old PSG superstar: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back Achraf Hakimi, though there are concerns over the 23-year-old's pricetag.

Football Transfers have claimed that the Red Devils are seeking a new right-back this summer to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The former Crystal Palace defender has been extremely disappointing since moving to Old Trafford.

The report also names Inter Milan's Dutch wing-back Denzel Dumfries, as well as England and Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

Hakimi has established himself as one of the world's leading right-backs. It would be a major coup for Manchester United, with the Moroccan having only joined PSG last summer on a five-year contract.

Hakimi enjoyed an excellent first season in the French capital and is an outstanding attacking full-back, something which new manager Erik ten Hag values extremely highly. Wan-Bissaka has failed to show any signs of being that kind of player ever since his move to the Theater of Dreams in 2019.

Morocco international Hakimi left Inter Milan to join the Parisians for an initial €60 million, which could eventually rise to €71 million. Hakimi played 41 times last term for the Ligue 1 champions and scored four goals across all competitions.

Jacque Talbot @jac_talbot Almost zero chance Achraf Hakimi moves to Man United this window from PSG. Story was that he's one of many RBs they admire and have talked about, but that is all. Never claimed they're readying a bid or anything like that. All preliminary. Clauss or Dumfries far more likely. Almost zero chance Achraf Hakimi moves to Man United this window from PSG. Story was that he's one of many RBs they admire and have talked about, but that is all. Never claimed they're readying a bid or anything like that. All preliminary. Clauss or Dumfries far more likely.

Manchester United right-back feeling "very good" under new manager Erik ten Hag

Wan-Bissaka's fellow right-back Diogo Dalot has spoken in glowing terms about his new manager and the fresh training regime he has brought in.

The 23-year-old ended the previous campaign as United's first-choice right-back and made 24 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils. Speaking to the PA news agency, as quoted by BreakingNews.ie, Dalot proclaimed:

“It’s very good. I really like the dynamic that he shows, not just in training but in general. Very demanding, pays a lot of attention to detail, which is good, and small details that that can make a difference in the long perspective.

“I think we players are adapting really well to it and obviously we want to keep going. We know that it’s going to be a long season, a different season from pretty much every season that we had in the past few years, so we want to we want to build something."

He added:

“We want to build a team together with players, together with staff, build something very good inside in between us and then do our job on the pitch and win games.”

EBL @EBL2017 Sancho & Dalot have developed an incredible dynamic in pre-season. The amount of off-ball work Dalot does for Sancho to receive in positions of qualitative superiority is insane. He overlaps, underlaps, positions himself high in the half space, and inverts, & it's all for Sancho. Sancho & Dalot have developed an incredible dynamic in pre-season. The amount of off-ball work Dalot does for Sancho to receive in positions of qualitative superiority is insane. He overlaps, underlaps, positions himself high in the half space, and inverts, & it's all for Sancho. https://t.co/3N0PM9Jzyz

