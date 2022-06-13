Manchester United and PSG dealt transfer blow as club slap £100 million price tag on 24-year-old: Reports

RB Leipzig are looking to price Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) out of a deal for Christopher Nkunku this summer.

Nkunku was in red hot form for the Bundesliga club in the recently-concluded season. He scored 35 goals and provided 19 assists from 50 appearances across all competitions while playing as a striker.

The France international's performances for RB Leipzig have seen him make his way onto the transfer wishlist of top clubs in Europe. Arsenal, Manchester United and PSG have been credited with an interest in signing the forward this summer.

However, RB Leipzig have slapped a £100 million price tag on Nkunku in an attempt to frustrate his suitors, according to The Independent. The 24-year-old is now tipped to remain with the German top-flight club.

Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney



Arsenal and PSG also interested. Liverpool were but naturally changed now with Nunez



independent.co.uk/sport/football… United had considered moving onto Nkunku after Nunez, but he is almost certain to stay at Leipzig this summer. £100m price set.Arsenal and PSG also interested. Liverpool were but naturally changed now with Nunez United had considered moving onto Nkunku after Nunez, but he is almost certain to stay at Leipzig this summer. £100m price set.Arsenal and PSG also interested. Liverpool were but naturally changed now with Nunezindependent.co.uk/sport/football…

RB Leipzig have convinced Nkunku that staying at the club for another year would stand him in good stead for his future. The player is now expected to sign a contract extension with them that will also include a release clause, as per the report.

Arsenal and PSG would be willing to fork out a sum of £100 million for Nkunku, according to the aforementioned source. However, Manchester United are unlikely to do so ahead of the 2022-23 season.

It is said that the Red Devils' budget for the summer is £120 million before sales. Nkunku could thus be an unattainable target for the Premier League giants this year.

Liverpool also looked into signing Manchester United and PSG target

Liverpool have also looked into signing Nkunku from RB Leipzig this summer, as per The Independent. However, the Reds' interest in the Frenchman is expected to end for the time being, with Benfica forward Darwin Nunez on his way to Anfield.

Benfica have already confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Liverpool over Nunez's sale. It is worth noting that the Uruguay international was also a target for Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Benfica statement confirms “deal now signed for €75m fee plus add-ons to reach €100m package”.



Núñez will sign until 2028, medical today.



Never been in doubt. Official and here we go confirmed!Darwin Núñez, new Liverpool player on a permanent deal from Benfica.Benfica statement confirms “deal now signed for €75m fee plus add-ons to reach €100m package”.Núñez will sign until 2028, medical today.Never been in doubt. Official and here we go confirmed!Darwin Núñez, new Liverpool player on a permanent deal from Benfica. 🚨📑 #LFCBenfica statement confirms “deal now signed for €75m fee plus add-ons to reach €100m package”.Núñez will sign until 2028, medical today.Never been in doubt. https://t.co/DEroWLCBH7

The Red Devils' failure to sign the 22-year-old prompted them to seriously consider a move for Nkunku, who is also wanted by PSG, as per the report. However, they could be forced to keep their interest in the forward on the backburner for now after RB Leipzig placed a £100 million price tag on him.

Erik ten Hag reportedly views midfield as an area that needs strengthening immediately. The Old Trafford outfit are working on a deal to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. The English giants are also considering a move for Ajax winger Antony.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far